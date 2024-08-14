Data Storage Corp (DTST) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Revenue Decline and Strategic Expansions

Despite a 17% revenue drop, Data Storage Corp (DTST) focuses on international growth and increasing gross profit margins.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue (Q2 2024): $4.9 million, a decrease of 17% compared to $5.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue (First Six Months 2024): $13.1 million, an increase of 3% compared to $12.8 million in the same period in 2023.
  • Gross Profit Margin (Q2 2024): 49%, up from 43.7% in Q2 2023.
  • Cost of Sales (Q2 2024): $2.5 million, a decrease of 25% compared to $3.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • Cost of Sales (First Six Months 2024): $7.8 million, a decrease of 4% compared to $8.1 million in the same period in 2023.
  • Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses (Q2 2024): $2.8 million, an increase of 13% compared to $2.5 million in Q2 2023.
  • Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses (First Six Months 2024): $5.5 million, an increase of 21% compared to $4.6 million in the same period in 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (Q2 2024): $164,000, compared to $350,000 in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (First Six Months 2024): $837,000, compared to $865,000 in the same period in 2023.
  • Net Loss (Q2 2024): $244,000, compared to net income of $226,000 in Q2 2023.
  • Net Income (First Six Months 2024): $113,000, compared to $277,000 in the same period in 2023.
  • Cash and Marketable Securities (End of Q2 2024): Approximately $12 million, compared to $12.7 million at the end of 2023.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Gross profit margin increased to 49% in Q2 2024, up from 43.7% in the same period last year.
  • Achieved $13.1 million in revenue and profitability for the first six months of 2024.
  • Expanded headquarters in Melville, New York, increasing space by nearly 40% with minimal impact on expenses.
  • Secured significant contracts, including a seven-figure agreement with a major supplier of promotional products.
  • International expansion with a new office in London and deployment of infrastructure in two UK data centers.

Negative Points

  • Total revenue for Q2 2024 decreased by approximately $1 million or 17% compared to Q2 2023.
  • Net loss attributable to common shareholders for Q2 2024 was $244,000, compared to net income of $226,000 in Q2 2023.
  • Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 13% in Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024 was $164,000, down from $350,000 in the same period last year.
  • Dependence on lumpy equipment sales cycles, which can affect revenue stability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the annual recurring revenue and the breakeven revenue needed to support recent investments?
A: Our recurring revenue is close to breakeven, considering the lumpiness of equipment sales. We are focusing on subscription revenue from disaster recovery, cloud infrastructure, and cybersecurity. The profitability increases significantly with equipment sales, despite their lower margins. We are also expanding into the UK to leverage opportunities between the USA, UK, and Canada.

Q: Can you give metrics on how the surge in inquiries has translated into requests for proposals and the current backlog?
A: Our remaining contract value as of June 30 is around $31.5 million, with a renewal rate of 82 clients since January. We have added six new partners and have a sales funnel of approximately $15 million in total contract value. We are actively seeking to expand our sales team to capitalize on these opportunities.

Q: What is the status of the UK expansion and any additional details?
A: We are moving aggressively with our UK expansion, visiting data centers and negotiating distributor agreements. We expect to deploy equipment in the fourth quarter and go live in January. This expansion will allow us to offer a unified support system across the USA, UK, and Canada, reducing expenses and enhancing service.

Q: How are you planning to grow the distribution network from channel to direct sales?
A: We are targeting experienced sales reps and expanding our channel partners. We aim to convert equipment sales into annuities for channel partners and are also focusing on IT automation. Our marketing efforts include SEO and organic advertising to reach potential partners and clients.

Q: What is the dollar value of your backlog awaiting implementation as of the end of the June quarter?
A: We do not have the exact number at the moment but will follow up with the details. Generally, our backlog remains strong, supported by a stable renewal rate and a growing sales funnel.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.