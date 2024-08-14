scPharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth Amid Rising Expenses

scPharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH) reports a 33% sequential revenue growth but faces increased net loss and operational costs in Q2 2024.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Revenue: $8.1 million, representing a sequential growth of 33% compared to the first quarter of 2024.
  • Gross-to-Net Discount: Approximately 8%, down from 19% in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Net Loss: $17.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $14.2 million for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Product Revenues: $8.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Cost of Product Revenues: $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Research and Development Expenses: $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses: $17.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $12.1 million for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Cash and Cash Investments: $38.5 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $76 million as of December 31, 2023.
  • Total Shares Outstanding: 36,139,802 as of June 30, 2024.
  • Unique Prescribers: 2,713 unique prescribers as of June 30, 2024, up 24% from 2,183 prescribers as of March 31, 2024.
  • Doses Filled: Approximately 9,300 doses during the second quarter of 2024, up 15% from approximately 8,100 doses in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Average Doses per Prescription: 6.3 doses in the second quarter of 2024, up from 6.1 doses in the first quarter of 2024.
  • In-Services Conducted: 3,324 in-services from launch through June 30, 2024, up from 2,938 in-services from launch through March 31, 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • scPharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH, Financial) reported a net revenue of $8.1 million for Q2 2024, representing a sequential growth of 33% compared to Q1 2024.
  • The company secured financing up to $175 million, which extends their cash runway through profitability.
  • FDA approved the supplemental new drug application to expand the FUROSCIX label to include all heart failure patients, including Class IV.
  • Positive top-line study results from a PK study for the low-volume autoinjector in development, achieving primary pharmacokinetic and secondary pharmacodynamic endpoints.
  • The company plans to expand its sales force to 90 territories by the end of Q3 2024 to support the expanded label and increased demand.

Negative Points

  • scPharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH) reported a net loss of $17.1 million for Q2 2024, compared to a net loss of $14.2 million for Q2 2023.
  • The gross-to-net discount is expected to increase over time, potentially impacting net revenue.
  • The transition to a new patient services hub caused a temporary decrease in fill rates, negatively impacting Q2 2024 net sales.
  • Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased to $17.5 million in Q2 2024, up from $12.1 million in Q2 2023.
  • The company anticipates a long-term gross-to-net discount in the range of 30% to 35%, which could affect profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How much could the average number of doses per prescription for FUROSCIX increase with the new label for Class IV? How fast can clinicians start prescribing FUROSCIX for Class IV patients? Are there any hurdles or logistics they might need to get through?
A: (Steve Parsons, Vice President, Head of Commercial) It is hard to predict the exact impact, but Class IV patients may need 9 to 12 doses based on symptom severity and could get prescriptions as often as every month or every other month. Prescriptions for Class IV patients should start next week as the sales force will be trained and payers will update their systems to reflect the new label.

Q: Thinking ahead to potential approval for CKD patients with edema, how are you planning to expand the field force size? What metrics will signal the need for expansion?
A: (John Tucker, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director) We are moving to 90 reps based on increasing demand and the label expansion to Class IV. For CKD, we plan to expand to 130 reps, covering nephrologists and cardiologists. This will be one sales force calling on both specialties.

Q: Can you talk about your ongoing preparations for the expansion this month and the level of enthusiasm from KOLs? Do you expect early adopters to start prescribing for recurring Class IV patients?
A: (Steve Parsons, Vice President, Head of Commercial) We know the advanced heart failure clinics and specialists well. Reps are eager to share the good news about the label expansion. We have a hit list of doctors to visit first and will also use email blasts to reach a broader audience. We are well-prepared to meet this unmet need.

Q: Can you speak to what the new hub is doing differently to drive such a dramatic improvement in fill rates?
A: (Steve Parsons, Vice President, Head of Commercial) The new hub is all online, allowing doctors to submit orders, see prior authorization status, copays, and shipment details in real-time. This modern, optimal system encourages more prescriptions and faster fills. The chat function also facilitates better communication between case managers and medical staff.

Q: What should we think about for the cadence of growth to net changes? Do we get to 30% to 35% GTN next year with Medicare changes or through contracting with larger PDP, Medicare Advantage plans?
A: (John Tucker, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director) We expect GTN to increase in the second half of this year due to more IDN business. For next year, mandatory rebates with Medicare and supplemental rebates with Medicare payers will drive GTN to 30% to 35%. The redesign of patient co-pays will also help improve fill rates.

Q: Will Medicare beneficiaries quickly grasp the changes in co-pays next year, or will it take time? How do you think this will impact fill rates?
A: (John Tucker, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director) It won't change overnight, but we will educate patients and physicians about the new co-pay structure. We expect fill rates to improve significantly once patients and physicians understand the changes, especially after reaching the catastrophic phase where there will be no co-pay friction.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.