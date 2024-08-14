Release Date: August 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Acquisition of JM Empilhadeiras expands portfolio and opens new cross-selling opportunities.

Successful completion of the fourth share buyback program, strengthening capital structure.

Recognition by Great Place to Work as one of the best companies to work for in Brazil.

Net income increased by 11% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Solid financial performance with a return on invested capital of 23% per year.

Negative Points

Weather challenges in Rio Grande do Sul led to an estimated 1.5% reduction in net rental revenues.

Operational cash flow decreased by 19% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Impact of delayed infrastructure projects on revenue growth.

Slight compression in margins due to increased operational costs and turnover.

SG&A expenses expected to remain similar without major gains in the second half of the year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you provide an update on the integration of JM Empilhadeiras and its impact on the top line and CapEx allocation?

A: JM has been in the integration process for over two months, running independently while capturing synergies. We've almost tripled the business pipeline through cross-selling. CapEx allocation is focused on achieving the best return on invested capital, with JM offering another efficient investment opportunity. (Sergio Kariya, CEO; Renata Silva Vaz, Financial & Investor Relations Director)

Q: Rental revenue was flat quarter-on-quarter despite fleet growth. Can you explain the drivers behind this and provide an outlook for infrastructure demand?

A: Light assets rental occupancy is around 67%, with a slight drop in total rental top line due to operational cost increases. We expect infrastructure projects delayed in the first half to commence in the second half, providing a positive outlook. (Sergio Kariya, CEO)

Q: Can you provide insights on SG&A savings and industry dynamics for construction equipment?

A: We are continuously seeking to reduce SG&A through process improvements and scalability. The competitive scenario remains stable, with no major changes expected. (Sergio Kariya, CEO; Renata Silva Vaz, Financial & Investor Relations Director)

Q: What is the forecast for CapEx in 2025, and will it focus on the rental segment?

A: CapEx for the year remains unchanged, with a strong pipeline for JM and a focus on both heavy and light rental assets. (Renata Silva Vaz, Financial & Investor Relations Director)

Q: How is the competitive environment affecting your market share and margins?

A: The competitive environment remains stable, with no significant impact on rental prices. We focus on differentiation through a broad portfolio and high-quality equipment to maintain and grow market share. (Sergio Kariya, CEO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.