Release Date: August 14, 2024
Positive Points
- Acquisition of JM Empilhadeiras expands portfolio and opens new cross-selling opportunities.
- Successful completion of the fourth share buyback program, strengthening capital structure.
- Recognition by Great Place to Work as one of the best companies to work for in Brazil.
- Net income increased by 11% compared to the second quarter of 2023.
- Solid financial performance with a return on invested capital of 23% per year.
Negative Points
- Weather challenges in Rio Grande do Sul led to an estimated 1.5% reduction in net rental revenues.
- Operational cash flow decreased by 19% compared to the second quarter of 2023.
- Impact of delayed infrastructure projects on revenue growth.
- Slight compression in margins due to increased operational costs and turnover.
- SG&A expenses expected to remain similar without major gains in the second half of the year.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Could you provide an update on the integration of JM Empilhadeiras and its impact on the top line and CapEx allocation?
A: JM has been in the integration process for over two months, running independently while capturing synergies. We've almost tripled the business pipeline through cross-selling. CapEx allocation is focused on achieving the best return on invested capital, with JM offering another efficient investment opportunity. (Sergio Kariya, CEO; Renata Silva Vaz, Financial & Investor Relations Director)
Q: Rental revenue was flat quarter-on-quarter despite fleet growth. Can you explain the drivers behind this and provide an outlook for infrastructure demand?
A: Light assets rental occupancy is around 67%, with a slight drop in total rental top line due to operational cost increases. We expect infrastructure projects delayed in the first half to commence in the second half, providing a positive outlook. (Sergio Kariya, CEO)
Q: Can you provide insights on SG&A savings and industry dynamics for construction equipment?
A: We are continuously seeking to reduce SG&A through process improvements and scalability. The competitive scenario remains stable, with no major changes expected. (Sergio Kariya, CEO; Renata Silva Vaz, Financial & Investor Relations Director)
Q: What is the forecast for CapEx in 2025, and will it focus on the rental segment?
A: CapEx for the year remains unchanged, with a strong pipeline for JM and a focus on both heavy and light rental assets. (Renata Silva Vaz, Financial & Investor Relations Director)
Q: How is the competitive environment affecting your market share and margins?
A: The competitive environment remains stable, with no significant impact on rental prices. We focus on differentiation through a broad portfolio and high-quality equipment to maintain and grow market share. (Sergio Kariya, CEO)
