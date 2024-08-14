Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Gross Margin and Strong Subscription Growth

Despite a decline in product revenue, Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) reports robust earnings and significant shareholder returns.

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image
  • Revenue (Q4): $13.6 billion, above the high end of guidance range.
  • Revenue (Fiscal Year 2024): $53.8 billion.
  • Gross Margin (Q4): 67.9%, up 200 basis points year over year.
  • Gross Margin (Fiscal Year 2024): 67.5%, highest in 20 years.
  • Non-GAAP Net Income (Q4): $3.5 billion.
  • Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (Q4): $0.87, above the high end of guidance range.
  • Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (Fiscal Year 2024): $3.73.
  • Operating Cash Flow (Q4): $3.7 billion.
  • Operating Cash Flow (Fiscal Year 2024): $10.9 billion.
  • Product Revenue (Q4): $9.9 billion, down 15% year over year.
  • Services Revenue (Q4): $3.8 billion, up 6% year over year.
  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR): $29.6 billion, up 22% year over year.
  • Subscription Revenue (Q4): $7.7 billion, 56% of total revenue.
  • Shareholder Returns (Q4): $3.6 billion through share repurchases and cash dividends.
  • Shareholder Returns (Fiscal Year 2024): $12.1 billion, 119% of free cash flow.
  • Product Orders (Q4): Up 14% year over year.
  • Security Revenue (Q4): Up 81%, including Splunk; up 6% excluding Splunk.
  • Observability Revenue (Q4): Up 41%, excluding Splunk up 12%.
  • Networking Revenue (Q4): Down 28% year over year.
  • Guidance (Q1 Fiscal Year 2025): Revenue expected to be $13.65 billion to $13.85 billion; Non-GAAP EPS $0.86 to $0.88.
  • Guidance (Fiscal Year 2025): Revenue expected to be $55 billion to $56.2 billion; Non-GAAP EPS $3.52 to $3.58.

Release Date: August 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO, Financial) reported $13.6 billion in revenue for Q4, exceeding the high end of their guidance range.
  • Annualized recurring revenue, remaining performance obligations, and subscription revenue all showed solid growth.
  • The company returned $3.6 billion to shareholders in Q4 through share repurchases and cash dividends.
  • Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) saw double-digit product order growth across all geographies and strong performance in public sector demand.
  • The integration of Splunk has begun to realize early synergies, enhancing Cisco's capabilities in security and observability solutions.

Negative Points

  • Total product revenue was down 15% year-over-year, reflecting the final quarter of customer inventory issues.
  • Networking revenue, Cisco's largest product category, was down 28% compared to Q4 2023.
  • The restructuring plan will impact approximately 7% of Cisco's global workforce, with estimated pretax charges of up to $1 billion.
  • Service provider and cloud customer demand remained muted overall, despite some strength in EMEA.
  • The interest impact from financing the Splunk acquisition negatively affected non-GAAP earnings per share for the quarter.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are you seeing in terms of customer prioritization, especially balancing AI investments?
A: We observed balanced demand across geographies and technology portfolios. Customers are upgrading their infrastructure in preparation for AI, reallocating some AI budget to modernize their infrastructure. This trend is evident in large platform sales, such as a logistics company leveraging AI-powered robotics and supply chain visibility. (Charles H. Robbins, Chairman & CEO)

Q: Can you explain the rationale behind the 7% restructuring despite strong performance?
A: The restructuring is not driven by cost savings but by reallocating resources to high-growth areas like AI, cloud, and cybersecurity. This ensures we can pivot more resources into these critical areas. (Charles H. Robbins, Chairman & CEO; Richard Scott Herren, Executive VP & CFO)

Q: How is the integration of Splunk progressing, and what impact is it having?
A: Splunk is performing in line with expectations, with double-digit ARR growth. We are seeing early synergies and cross-sell deals between Cisco and Splunk sales forces. The integration is expected to drive significant revenue growth over time. (Charles H. Robbins, Chairman & CEO; Richard Scott Herren, Executive VP & CFO)

Q: What is driving the integration of networking, security, and collaboration teams?
A: The integration aims to enhance cross-portfolio innovation and execution, particularly as AI and security become more intertwined with networking. This move positions us to deliver more integrated solutions to our customers. (Charles H. Robbins, Chairman & CEO)

Q: Can you elaborate on the $1 billion AI orders and their composition?
A: The $1 billion AI orders are primarily from web-scale customers and include a mix of Ethernet, optics, and silicon solutions. We are seeing strong demand from hyperscalers, and enterprise AI pipeline is also building. (Charles H. Robbins, Chairman & CEO)

Q: How should we think about the fiscal 2025 revenue guidance, considering the backlog normalization?
A: The fiscal 2025 guidance reflects a tough compare due to significant backlog shipments in fiscal 2024. Excluding this, the core business growth aligns with our long-term growth rate. (Richard Scott Herren, Executive VP & CFO)

Q: What are the expected cost savings from the restructuring program?
A: The restructuring is more about reallocating resources rather than cost savings. We are finding efficiencies to pivot resources into high-growth areas like AI, cloud, and cybersecurity. (Richard Scott Herren, Executive VP & CFO)

Q: How is the platform approach resonating with different customer segments?
A: The platform approach is resonating well with large enterprise and public sector customers, particularly in areas like cloud edge security and data center integration. We are seeing strong demand for integrated solutions across our portfolio. (Charles H. Robbins, Chairman & CEO)

Q: What is the impact of the AI-driven infrastructure upgrades on your product portfolio?
A: Customers are upgrading their infrastructure to prepare for AI applications, leading to increased demand for data center switching, wireless, and core network infrastructure. This trend is broad-based across various industries. (Charles H. Robbins, Chairman & CEO)

Q: How are you addressing the sales efforts and compensation structures with the ongoing restructuring?
A: We are implementing cross-sell incentives for the Cisco and Splunk sales forces, focusing on simplicity, increasing frontline quota-carrying reps, and investing in enterprise capacity. The goal is to drive more platform sales and core networking focus. (Charles H. Robbins, Chairman & CEO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.