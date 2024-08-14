Q1 2025 PetVivo Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

John Dolan - PetVivo Holdings Inc - Vice President - Business Development, General Counsel, Company Secretary, Director



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss PetVivoâs results for its fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Hosting the call today are the Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo, John Lai; the companyâs Chief Financial Officer, Garry Lowenthal; and myself, John Dolan, Chief Business Development Officer and General Counsel.



Following remarks of the host, weâll open the call to your questions. The operator will explain how to participate in the Q&A following the presentation by the host.



Before we conclude todayâs call, Iâll provide some important cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during the call. Iâd like to remind everyone that todayâs call is being recorded and it will be made available for telecom replay for the instruction in todayâs press release, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the companyâs website.



Before we venture into the details of the first quarter of