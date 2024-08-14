Half Year 2024 KGHM Polska Miedz SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Anna Smycz Michalak - KGHM Polska Meidz SA



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome at the conference, where we are going to discuss our results for Q1 2024. The presentation will be delivered by the members of the Board.



President of the Board, Andrzej Szydlo; the Vice President, Zbigniew Bryja, who's responsible for Development; Piotr Krzyzewski, VP responsible for Finance; and Piotr Stryczek, Vice President responsible for Corporate Affairs. We have Janusz Krystosiak, he is in charge of the Investors Relations.



After the conference, after the interventions from our Management Board, we will have Q&A session, where analysts and journalists will be welcome to ask questions. And let me remind you that we have the streaming of the conference on our website, and this is also the place where you may ask your questions.



We have a special tab for results where we are going to have all the answers delivered and there is an e-mail address where you can also send your questions.



And now over to our President of the Board,