Q1 2025 CAE Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the CAE's first quarter financial results for fiscal year 2025 conference call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity for analysts to ask questions.(Operator Instructions)



Andrew Arnovitz - CAE Inc - Senior Vice President - Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that today's remarks, including management's outlook and answers to questions, contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of today, August 14, 2024, and accordingly, are subject to change. Such statements are based on assumptions that may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially, and listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.



A description of the risks, factors, and assumptions