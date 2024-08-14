Full Year 2024 Origin Energy Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT

Frank Calabria - Origin Energy Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Origin Energy 2024 full year results presentation. This is Frank Calabria, I'm the CEO of Origin and today you'll hear from me and our CFO, Tony Lucas, with the outline of today set out on slide 2. This will be followed by an opportunity for you to ask questions to me, Tony and the executive leadership team here at Origin. Greg Jarvis, Jon Briskin, Andrew Thornton, James Magill, Kate Jordan, Sharon Ridgway, and Samantha Stevens.



So now just turning to the introduction, following which Tony will take you through the financial results. Just firstly, the key message has been a significant uplift in earnings since 2023, a recovery in energy markets driven by a lagged higher wholesale recovery of electricity prices that flowed into customer tariffs from the prior year.



We also had [NP] LNG production up 3% pleasingly, and the share of Octopus Energy earnings were lower than the prior year. The prior year did benefit from the same effect that we