Aug 14, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Julia Bock - K+S AG-Head of Investor Relations
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the K+S second quarter 2024 earnings call. We hope you had a chance to review our posted slides as well as our Q2 documents available on our website.
After some opening remarks by Dr. Lohr, we will directly jump into Q&A. Some technical notes. Please refer to our disclaimer on page 2 of the presentation. Then a note on data privacy. Please note that the team session will be recorded webcasted and be available as a replay on our homepage afterwards.
People are asking a question in the team session have to be aware that by turning on the camera and microphone, they give content to saving and replaying video and audio sequences.
Now I would like to turn over to Dr. Lohr for the opening remarks.
Burkhard Lohr - K+S AG-Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors
Welcome to our Q2 earnings discussion. We had a robust quarter in line with expectations. We were again able to benefit from a
Q2 2024 K+S AG Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 14, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...