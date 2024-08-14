Q2 2024 K+S AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Julia Bock - K+S AG-Head of Investor Relations



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the K+S second quarter 2024 earnings call. We hope you had a chance to review our posted slides as well as our Q2 documents available on our website.



After some opening remarks by Dr. Lohr, we will directly jump into Q&A. Some technical notes. Please refer to our disclaimer on page 2 of the presentation. Then a note on data privacy. Please note that the team session will be recorded webcasted and be available as a replay on our homepage afterwards.



People are asking a question in the team session have to be aware that by turning on the camera and microphone, they give content to saving and replaying video and audio sequences.



Now I would like to turn over to Dr. Lohr for the opening remarks.



Burkhard Lohr - K+S AG-Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors



Welcome to our Q2 earnings discussion. We had a robust quarter in line with expectations. We were again able to benefit from a