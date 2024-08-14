WELL Health Technologies Corp (WHTCF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Revenue and Strategic Growth Initiatives

WELL Health Technologies Corp (WHTCF) reports a 42% year-over-year revenue growth and raises annual guidance for 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $243.1 million, 42% year-over-year growth.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $30.9 million, 11% year-over-year growth.
  • Net Income: $117 million, compared to a loss of $2 million in Q2 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow to Shareholders: $8.7 million in Q2 2024.
  • Annual Revenue Guidance: Increased to between $970 million and $990 million for 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $125 million to $130 million for 2024.
  • Free Cash Flow Guidance: Approximately $55 million for 2024.
  • Canadian Patient Services Revenue: $76.7 million, 42% year-over-year growth.
  • Primary Care Revenue: $45.5 million, 83% year-over-year growth.
  • Diagnostic Centres Revenue: $31.2 million, 7% year-over-year growth.
  • US Business Revenue: $93.3 million, compared to $63.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • Circle Medical Revenue: $32 million, 53% year-over-year growth.
  • Wisp Revenue: $24.3 million, 27% year-over-year growth.
  • SaaS and Technology Revenue: Increased by 27% in Q2 2024.
Release Date: August 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Achieved 22nd consecutive record-breaking revenue quarter with 42% year-over-year revenue growth.
  • Significant reduction in debt and leverage ratios in Q2 2024.
  • Improved annual revenue guidance to between $970 million and $990 million for the year.
  • Record 1.4 million patient visits in Q2 2024, a 38% increase compared to Q2 2023.
  • Strong performance in Canadian clinics with over 3,900 providers and clinicians delivering care.

Negative Points

  • Higher costs due to lower share issuance and stock-based incentives impacting adjusted EBITDA.
  • Temporary negative impact on P&L from the transformation and digitization of acquired Shoppers Drug Mart clinics.
  • Delays in cash collections on anesthesia claims due to a cybersecurity incident at billing partner Change Healthcare.
  • Increased accounts receivable and other liabilities due to advanced funding from Change Healthcare.
  • Potential risks associated with the planned spinout of the SaaS and services provider solutions business.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk about the ramp-up in growth for Circle Medical, especially given the 65% year-over-year growth in July?
A: Hamed Shahbazi, CEO: Last year, we made significant investments in technology and our clinical network, which were costly and time-consuming but are now paying off. Circle Medical has seen a surge in profitability and margin expansion. We are optimistic about the future, especially as we consider strategic alternatives for Circle Medical.

Q: Regarding the SaaS and service provider solutions spinout, can you update us on potential timelines and progress?
A: Hamed Shahbazi, CEO: We are targeting H1 2025 for the spinout. We believe the provider solutions group will be a $50+ million revenue business by 2025. Operationally, nothing will change as we will maintain strong control and intercompany agreements.

Q: Can you provide details on the legal matter regarding Wisp and its impact on the strategic process?
A: Hamed Shahbazi, CEO: We have settled the Pixel matter, and most of the settlement will be covered by insurance. This legal matter did not factor into our strategic alternatives for Wisp, which remains a strong, growing, and profitable business.

Q: What will be the key use of proceeds from potential divestments or spinouts?
A: Hamed Shahbazi, CEO: Beyond debt repayment and potential special buybacks, we have a pipeline of acquisitions, particularly in the Canadian healthcare landscape. We aim to reallocate proceeds in an accretive manner, focusing on diagnostics and other high-value opportunities.

Q: What are your M&A priorities in the near term?
A: Hamed Shahbazi, CEO: Our focus is on the Canadian clinic program due to our confidence in clinic transformation. We are also looking at well-run businesses in the specialist and diagnostics center side. Additionally, we are ramping up our digital acquisitions pipeline.

