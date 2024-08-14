Release Date: August 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

K+S AG (KPLUF, Financial) reported a significant increase in Q2 EBIT EBITDA to EUR128 million, up from EUR24 million last year.

Agriculture sales volumes increased to 1.84 million tons, indicating strong demand.

Free cash flow for the first half of 2024 amounted to EUR87 million.

The company confirmed the midpoint of its previous EBITDA guidance for the full year 2024.

K+S AG (KPLUF) expects positive free cash flow in Q3 2024 due to working capital movements.

Negative Points

Q3 is a maintenance quarter, historically contributing only 10% to full-year EBITDA.

Potential logistical issues, such as a strike in Canada, could impact production and sales volumes.

Lower crop prices for wheat, corn, and soybeans could potentially affect demand for specialty products.

The company faces ongoing challenges with approval processes for expansion projects, potentially delaying timelines.

Higher gas consumption due to increased production volumes could offset some cost savings from lower gas prices.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights of K+S AG (KPLUF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: Can you provide an update on Q3 volumes and pricing?

A: Good portions of Q3 are already committed. We are confident in selling everything we produce and possibly more, potentially decreasing inventories. Pricing is expected to remain stable for the rest of the year. - Burkhard Lohr, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors

Q: How do you view potential downtrading given the drop in wheat, corn, and soybean prices?

A: The use of our specialty products is not heavily driven by pricing. Farmers still find value in our products despite lower crop prices, and potash remains the cheapest macro nutrient. - Burkhard Lohr, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors

Q: Can you update us on the impact of the potential strike in Canada?

A: We are prepared for a two-week strike. If it lasts longer, it will impact production, but our strategy of having production footprints in two continents mitigates this risk. - Burkhard Lohr, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors

Q: What is the status of your expansion projects and their approvals?

A: We expect final approval for the second phase of our expansion projects by early 2025. There are no concerns, and we are in line with our approval processes. - Burkhard Lohr, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors

Q: How are cost reductions being achieved, and what is the impact on unit costs?

A: Cost reductions are mainly driven by lower gas prices. Higher volumes will reduce the cost per ton. - Christian Meyer, Member of the Board of Executive Directors

Q: What is the outlook for demand and pricing in the second half of 2024 and into 2025?

A: We expect strong demand in the second half of 2024 and comparable volumes in 2025. Pricing remains uncertain, but the environment is favorable. - Burkhard Lohr, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors

Q: Can you clarify the CapEx plan for the next year and its impact on free cash flow?

A: The main driver for higher CapEx until 2027 is the Werra 2060 project. We expect CapEx to be between EUR550 million and EUR600 million for the next three years, returning to EUR400 million after that. - Burkhard Lohr, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors

Q: How do you view the strategic outlook given the market conditions and competition?

A: We remain optimistic about the future. Our business delivers high returns despite volatility, and we are focused on optimizing our core business. - Burkhard Lohr, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors

Q: What are the expected cost elements for the second half of the year, particularly wages?

A: We expect a lower cost level compared to the prior year, mainly due to lower gas prices. Wages will see a slight increase due to collective bargaining agreements. - Christian Meyer, Member of the Board of Executive Directors

Q: Can you explain the higher European prices for potash and SOP and their sustainability?

A: European prices are higher due to supply and demand dynamics. We expect this situation to continue into 2025, with strong demand and limited competition. - Burkhard Lohr, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors

