Aug 14, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 14, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Grace Chen

Capitaland Investment Ltd - Head - Investor Relations

* Andrew Lim

Capitaland Investment Ltd - Group COO

* Paul Tham

Capitaland Investment Ltd - Group CFO

* Chee Koon Lee

Capitaland Investment Ltd - Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Non-Independent Director

* Simon Treacy

Capitaland Investment Ltd - CEO, Private Equity Real Estateâ, Real Assets CapitaLand Investment

* Manohar Khiatani

Capitaland Investment Ltd - Senior Executive Director

* Kevin Goh

Capitaland Investment Ltd - Group CEO, Lodging â



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Mervin Song

JP Morgan Securities Singapore Pte Ltd - Analyst

* Derek Tan

DBS Vickers Securities - Analyst

* Brandon Lee

Citi Investment Research - Analyst

* Wong Yew Kiang

CLSA Singapore Pte Ltd - Analyst

* Tan