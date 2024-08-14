Aug 14, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Nora Lanari - Localiza Rent a Car SA - Director, Investor Relations



Welcome to the earnings disclosure for the second quarter of 2024. We have with us Bruno Sebastian Lasansky, our CEO; Rodrigo Tavares Goncalves De Sousa, our CFO. Before we begin, I'd like to inform you that this is being recorded and will be available on our ri.localiza.com, where we have all the material for the earnings release.



The presentation is also available for download on the IR website. We would like to inform you that the amounts in this presentation, millions of reals and in IFRS. We emphasize that the information contained in this presentation and any statements that may be made during the video conference regarding to Localiza's business prospects, operating and financial projections and goals constitute the beliefs and assumptions of company management as well as information currently available.



Forward-looking considerations are not guarantees of performance as they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as they refer to future events and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not