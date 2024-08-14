Full Year 2024 Adacel Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT

Michael Mcconnell - Adacel Technologies Ltd - Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for attending our call this morning. I'll open with a few brief comments and then hand the call over to Daniel. It was both a frustrating and disappointing year. The team did a terrific job securing a number of important and large contracts. That's the good news. Regrettably, the timing of the contracts were delayed relative to our internal plans and expectations, resulting in operational efficiencies and a consequent impact on in-year profitability.



However, as we look forward to fiscal year '25, we are optimistic given the multiple significant contract wins, the ongoing management efforts to optimize our cost structure, and a robust pipeline of new opportunities. Notably, those related to revolve our product targeted at the remote tower space. Accordingly, we are forecasting fiscal year 2025 EBITDA to be in the range of USD4 million to USD5 million.



I'll now turn the call over to Daniel Verret, our Chief Executive Officer. Daniel?



