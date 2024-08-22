Deere & Co (DE) Q3 2024 Earnings: EPS of $6.29 Beats Estimates, Revenue at $13.152 Billion

Deere & Co (DE) released its 8-K filing on August 15, 2024, detailing its third-quarter financial performance.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: $1.734 billion for Q3 2024, down 42% from $2.978 billion in Q3 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $6.29 for Q3 2024, compared to $10.20 in Q3 2023.
  • Revenue: $13.152 billion for Q3 2024, a 17% decrease from $15.801 billion in Q3 2023, exceeding the estimated $10.944 billion.
  • Net Sales: $11.387 billion for Q3 2024, down from $14.284 billion in Q3 2023.
  • Operating Profit: Production & Precision Agriculture segment saw a 35% decline to $1.162 billion, while Small Agriculture & Turf segment dropped 32% to $496 million.
  • Financial Services: Net income decreased 29% to $153 million due to higher credit loss provisions and less favorable financing spreads.
  • Company Outlook: Fiscal 2024 net income forecasted to be approximately $7.0 billion, with strategic cost reductions and production alignment in response to weak market conditions.
Article's Main Image

The main body of the article starts here...

Company Overview

Deere & Co (DE, Financial) is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment, producing some of the most recognizable machines in the heavy machinery industry in their green and yellow livery. The company is divided into four reportable segments: production and precision agriculture, small agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and John Deere Capital. Its products are available through an extensive dealer network, which includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America and approximately 3,700 locations globally. John Deere Capital provides retail financing for machinery to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Deere product sales.

Performance Summary

For the third quarter ended July 28, 2024, Deere & Co (DE, Financial) reported net income of $1.734 billion, or $6.29 per share, compared with net income of $2.978 billion, or $10.20 per share, for the same period last year. This represents a 42% decline in net income year-over-year. Despite this, the earnings per share (EPS) of $6.29 surpassed the analyst estimate of $5.85.

However, the company faced challenges with a 17% decrease in worldwide net sales and revenues, which amounted to $13.152 billion for the quarter, falling short of the estimated revenue of $13,944.22 million. For the first nine months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Co was $5.855 billion, or $21.04 per share, compared with $7.797 billion, or $26.35 per share, for the same period last year.

1824031123039219712.png

Segment Performance

Segment Net Sales (Q3 2024) Net Sales (Q3 2023) % Change Operating Profit (Q3 2024) Operating Profit (Q3 2023) % Change
Production & Precision Agriculture $5,099 million $6,806 million -25% $1,162 million $1,782 million -35%
Small Agriculture & Turf $3,053 million $3,739 million -18% $496 million $732 million -32%
Construction & Forestry $3,235 million $3,739 million -13% $448 million $716 million -37%

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Deere & Co (DE, Financial) has demonstrated resilience in the face of challenging conditions in the global agricultural and construction sectors. The company has taken steps to reduce costs and strategically align its production with customer needs. Despite these efforts, the company faced significant headwinds, including lower shipment volumes and higher warranty expenses.

“John Deere’s third-quarter results showcase our disciplined execution in the face of challenging conditions in the global agricultural and construction sectors,” said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. “Despite facing significant headwinds, our teams have demonstrated resiliency in adapting to market fluctuations, allowing us to remain focused on advancing our strategy and consistently providing exceptional value to our customers.”

Income Statement Highlights

For the third quarter of 2024, net sales were $11.387 billion, compared with $14.284 billion in the same period last year. The decline in net sales was primarily driven by lower shipment volumes across all segments. Operating profit for the quarter also saw a decline, with the Production & Precision Agriculture segment experiencing a 35% decrease in operating profit due to lower shipment volumes and employee-separation programs’ expenses.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Deere & Co (DE, Financial) reported a decrease in net income for the first nine months of 2024, amounting to $5.855 billion, compared with $7.797 billion for the same period last year. The company’s financial services segment also saw a decline in net income due to a higher provision for credit losses and less-favorable financing spreads.

Outlook

Looking ahead, Deere & Co (DE, Financial) forecasts net income attributable to the company for fiscal 2024 to be approximately $7.0 billion. The company remains committed to its strategy of providing innovative, high-quality products and solutions to its customers, despite the challenging market conditions.

“In response to weak market conditions, we have taken steps to reduce costs and strategically align our production with customer needs,” said May. “Although these decisions were difficult, they are vital for our continued success and competitiveness. Our commitment to our customers is at the heart of everything we do, and we are confident that these proactive measures will allow us to continue investing in innovative, high-quality products and solutions that improve our customers’ lives.”

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Deere & Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.