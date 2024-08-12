Q2 2024 ADNOC Gas PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the ADNOC Gas Q2 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) I'll now hand over to Zoltan Pandi, Vice President of Investor Relations.



Zoltan Pandi - ADNOC Gas PLC - Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to ADNOC Gas Q2 2024 earnings call. My name is Zoltan Pandi, I'm the Vice President of Investor Relations at ADNOC Gas. We are pleased to share our strong performance for the second quarter of 2024, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to growth and stability. Without com further discussions, feel free to reach, contact us after the all Q&A sort of questions are covered in the presentation or in the Q&A.



Slide 2, is a public listed company. I need to remind you for disclaimer, which we encourage you to read. It contains important information. We advise caution on the interpretation on the limits for historical data as well as forward-looking statements.



Moving on to slide 3. Presenting today is Mr. Mohammed Alebri, ADNOC Gas CEO, Peter Van Driel, ADNOC Gas, CFO. Will now pass over to our