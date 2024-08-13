Aug 13, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the EPL Limited Q1 FY '25 earnings call hosted by Systematix Institutional Equities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Pratik Tholiya from Systematix Institutional Equities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Pratik Tholiya - Systematix Institutional Equities - Analyst
Yeah. Thanks Siddharth. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of Systematix Institutional Equities. I would like to welcome all the participants who've logged in for this conference call of EPL to discuss the Q1 FY '25 results. From the management team, we have Mr. Anand Kripalu, MD and Global CEO; Mr. M. R. Ramasamy, COO; Mr. Deepak Goyal, CFO; Shrihari K. Rao, President, AMESA Region; and Mr. Onkar Ghangurde, Head, Legal, CS and Compliance Officer.
As the outset, I'd like to thank the management for giving us the opportunity to host this call.
I would now like to welcome Mr. Anand Kripalu to start the proceedings by giving his opening remarks.
Q1 2025 EPL Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
