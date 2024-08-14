Release Date: August 14, 2024

Positive Points

Element Fleet Management Corp (ELEEF, Financial) reported a strong financial quarter with 14% net revenue growth and expanded margins.

The company successfully launched its centralized leasing initiative in Ireland on time and on budget.

Element Fleet Management Corp (ELEEF) released its fourth annual sustainability report, committing to science-based targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The acquisition of Autofleet is expected to accelerate digitization and automation efforts, enhancing client services and expanding into new value-added services.

The company raised its full-year 2024 guidance for most metrics, reflecting a positive outlook for the remainder of the year.

Negative Points

The acquisition of Autofleet will incur one-time, nonrecurring costs, which will be adjusted in Q3 results.

Adjusted operating expenses increased by 13% year-over-year, primarily due to higher salaries, wages, and benefits.

The company faces potential risks associated with the integration of Autofleet, despite plans to run it as a separate entity.

Net financing revenue growth was somewhat mitigated by higher funding costs and standby fees.

The redemption of Series C and Series E preferred shares will create modest compression to net financing revenue margins in the second half of 2024.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Given the normalized OEM production levels, what percentage of vehicles have still not been replaced from the production shortage period?

A: With OEM production normalizing, we are seeing benefits come through. The average age of vehicles in the US and Canada peaked at 59 months and is now down to 49 months. The typical hold period is 42 months, indicating continued strong order volumes and originations. - Frank Ruperto, CFO

Q: Can you explain the significant growth in net financing revenue despite initial modest growth expectations?

A: The growth is primarily due to increased net earning assets from higher origination volumes and better financing costs in the market. - Frank Ruperto, CFO

Q: Will Autofleet continue to serve other companies, including competitors?

A: Yes, Autofleet will operate independently and continue to serve any companies that benefit from their services. - Laura Dottori-Attanasio, CEO

Q: What is the value proposition of the Autofleet acquisition and its expected payback period?

A: The acquisition will enhance scalability, client experience, and accelerate digitization efforts. The payback period is expected to be less than three years, driven by operational efficiencies and better client-facing technology. - Frank Ruperto, CFO

Q: Why was there a high volume of syndications at a relatively low yield this quarter?

A: The high volume was due to record origination volumes and pent-up syndication from Q1. The mix of clients and new names impacted the overall yield, but every deal syndicated is economically advantageous. - Frank Ruperto, CFO

Q: What were the gaps that led to the decision to acquire Autofleet instead of building similar capabilities in-house?

A: Building capabilities in-house was proving expensive. Autofleet's AI-powered platform and modern tech stack will accelerate our digitization and automation efforts, enhancing client service and operational efficiency. - Laura Dottori-Attanasio, CEO

Q: How does the current lower rate environment impact the appetite of self-managed fleets to outsource?

A: Demand remains strong, driven by the complexity of fleet management and the need to decrease the average age of fleets. Lower rates make our proposition more attractive, but the main driver is the ability to reduce total cost of operation. - Laura Dottori-Attanasio, CEO

Q: Are there any potential disruption risks with the Autofleet acquisition?

A: Autofleet will operate independently, minimizing disruption risks. The acquisition is a great fit culturally and technologically, and both parties will benefit significantly. - Laura Dottori-Attanasio, CEO

Q: What other expansion of services is Element Fleet Management considering, even without Autofleet?

A: We are looking at telematics, ride-hailing optimization, keyless vehicle entry, and other AI-driven services. Additionally, we continue to work on insurance and small- to medium-sized fleet initiatives. - Laura Dottori-Attanasio, CEO

Q: Why does the guidance imply limited growth in the second half of the year?

A: The guidance accounts for the conversion of debentures, resulting in more shares outstanding, and the nonrecurring service revenue from Q1. We remain cautious on gain on sale but expect continued strong growth. - Frank Ruperto, CFO

