Aug 14, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Nexteer Automotive Group Limited 2024 interim results conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Investor Relations Director, Mr. Tony Wang. Please go ahead.



Tony Wang - Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd - Investor Relations Officer



Thank you, Drew. Welcome, everyone, to our 2024 interim earning call. We made the announcement of our interim results this evening, Hong Kong time. Presentation materials for today's call were posted on the Investors section of company website early this evening.



During today's call, we have Executive Board Director, President, CTO, and Chief Strategy Officer, Robin Milavec; Senior Vice President and CFO, Mike Bierlein; Senior Vice President and COO, HervÃ© Boyer. Starting the presentation, we will have Robin to provide an update of the company's business overview for the first half of 2024. After that, Mike will go through financial assessment as well as wrap up with company's considerations for 2024 before we open Q&A session for you