Q2 2024 Ouster Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to Ouster's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) The call today is being recorded. And a replay of the call will be available on the Ouster's Investors Relations website an hour after the completion of this call.



I'd now like to turn the conference over to Chen Geng, VP of Strategic Finance and Treasurer.



Chen Geng - Ouster Inc - Vice President of Strategic Finance & Treasurer



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our second-quarter 2024 earnings call. I am joined today by Ouster's Chief Executive Officer, Angus Pacala; and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Weinswig.



Before we begin the prepared remarks, we would like to remind you that earlier today, Ouster issued a press release announcing its second-quarter 2024 results. An investor presentation was published and is available on the Investor Relations section of Ouster's website.



Today's earnings call and press release reflects management's views as of today only and will include statements related to our business