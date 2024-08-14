Half Year 2024 Evotec SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Volker Braun - Evotec SE - Senior Vice President, Head of Global Investor Relations and ESG



Thank you, Udith, and good day, good morning to all of you attending our H1 2024 results call today. I trust that you all have seen our press release this morning and that you have had a chance to take a look into the report already which we will discuss in more detail in the coming hours.



Before we go there, it's my obligation to make you aware of the cautionary language as outlined on Page 2. But now I would like to hand over to Christian Wojczewski, our CEO, to guide you through the deck