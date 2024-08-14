Aug 14, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

From the management team, we have with us Omar Hamamsy, CEO; Ashraf Nessim, CFO; and Ahmed Abou Ella, IR Director.



Thank you, good afternoon, everyone, and very happy to be with you to talk you through how we did over the last 3 months in the second quarter of 2024. Another very strong quarter for Orascom Development, one that we're very excited about, building on the back of a very strong year 2023, building on the back of a very challenging environment in the first quarter of 2024 where we had a major devaluation in one of our major markets, the Egyptian market. But on the back of this,