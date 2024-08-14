Q2 2024 Mondee Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

E D I T E D V E R S I O N



MOND.OQ - Mondee Holdings Inc

Q2 2024 Mondee Holdings Inc Earnings Call

Aug 14, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Jeff Houston

* Prasad Gundumogula

* James Dullum

* Jesus Portillo

* Mike Grondahl

* Thomas Senske

* Orestes Fintiklis



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good day, and welcome to the Mondee Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Please note this event is being recorded. I will now like to turn the conference call over to Jeff Houston, Senior Vice President. Jeff, please go ahead.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeff Houston, [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Kayla, and good morning to