Full Year 2024 Abacus Storage King Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Stephanie Lai - Abacus Storage King - Non-Executive Independent Director



Morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the financial year 2024 results presentation for the Abacus Storage King. I'm joined here today by Nikki Lawson, our Head of self-storage; Evan Goodridge, our CFO; and various members of the Investor Relations and Finance team. The Self Storage business is now a separately listed rate managed by Abacus Group, and it has performed exceptionally well with all the key operating metrics holding up in an increasingly volatile macro-economic environment proving incredibly resilient. Occupancy and RevPAM plus rental rate growth trends positively within the key markets. All recording strong results for the year.



Turning to the business metrics. As the [ASK] business only launched in August 2023, we have annualized and aggregated our results for the 11 months with the self-storage sector segment that was historically part of the Abacus Group. We remain conservatively geared and have good liquidity and capital management flexibility.



We own a unique portfolio of locations, which