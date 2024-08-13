Q2 2024 Grail Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the GRAIL second quarter 2024 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised this conference call is being recorded.



GRAIL Investor Relations, please begin.



Unidentified Company Representative



Thank you, and thank you all for joining us today. On the call today are Bob Ragusa, our Chief Executive Officer; Aaron Freidin, our Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Joshua Ofman, our President; and Sir Harpal Kumar, our President, Biopharma Business & Europe.



Before we get underway, I'd like to remind everybody that we will be making forward-looking statements on this call based on current expectations. It is our intent that all statements other than statements of historical fact made during today's call, including statements regarding our anticipated financial results and commercial activity, will be covered by the Safe Harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 28 of