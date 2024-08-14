Q2 2024 TMC the metals company Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to The Metals Company second-quarter 2024 corporate update conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Craig Shesky, CFO. Please go ahead.



Craig Shesky - TMC the metals company Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you. Please note that during this call, certain statements made by the company will be forward-looking and based on management's beliefs and assumptions from information available at this time. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. Additionally, please note that the company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



Our remarks today may also include non-GAAP financial measures, including with respect to free cash flows, and additional details regarding these non