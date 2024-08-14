Aug 14, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Perimeter Medical Q2 2024 conference call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Wednesday, August 13, 2024.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Stephen Kilmer, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Stephen Kilmer - Perimeter Medical Imaging AI - Investor Relations



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Let me start out by pointing out that this conference call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These may include statements regarding the future financial position, business strategy and strategic goals; commercial activities and timing; competitive conditions; research and development activities; projected costs and capital expenditures; research and clinical testing outcomes; the potential benefits of our products, including Perimeter S-Series OCT, Perimeter B-Series OCT, and Perimeter ImgAssist; Perimeter's ability to broaden its user base and the expected approval of its proprietary AI; expectations regarding new