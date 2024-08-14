Q2 2024 Origin Materials Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Ryan Smith - Origin Materials Operating Inc - Chief Technology Officer, Co - Founder



Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining, us everyone. Speaking first today is Origin's Co-CEO, Rich Riley. Co-CEO and Co-Founder, John Bissell; and CFO, Matt Plavan will speak next. Then we'll open the call to questions from analysts and discuss questions submitted as part of our Ask Origin campaign.



Ahead of this call, Origin has issued its 2024 second-quarter press release and presentation. These can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at originmaterials.com.



Please note that during our discussion today, we will be making forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and assumptions, which are