On August 13, 2024, Director Anthony Semedo of Artivion Inc (AORT, Financial) executed a sale of 9,709 shares of the company at a price of $24.99 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now directly owns 34,159 shares of the company.

Artivion Inc, the company involved in this transaction, is engaged in the development and commercialization of medical devices for cardiovascular diseases and other medical needs.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Artivion Inc shows a total of 68 insider sells and no insider buys. The insider, Anthony Semedo, has sold a total of 9,709 shares over the past year and has not purchased any shares.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Artivion Inc were trading at $24.99, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.078 billion. According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used to gauge the fair value of stocks, Artivion Inc has a GF Value of $20.66. This places the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio at 1.21, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is determined by several factors including historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider at Artivion Inc provides investors with information on the actions of key executives and may prompt market watchers to closely monitor the company's stock and valuation metrics.

