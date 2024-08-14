Release Date: August 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Mondee Holdings Inc (MOND, Financial) reported a strong second quarter with a 38% year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA.

The company successfully refinanced its term loan and preferred equity at favorable terms, positioning it for long-term growth.

Mondee Holdings Inc (MOND) saw a 57% increase in transactions year-over-year, driven by international expansion.

The company improved its take rate by 20 basis points to 81.6%, reflecting a positive impact from its product mix expanding into non-air.

Mondee Holdings Inc (MOND) is making significant progress in AI-driven optimization, which has reduced sales and marketing expenses by 5%.

Negative Points

The company experienced industry softening by the end of the second quarter, which is expected to continue into 2025.

Certain regions faced disruptive events such as catastrophic flooding in South America and re-escalating Middle East conflict, affecting travel.

Global inflation and economic conditions are leading to increased bargain hunting, even among higher-income consumers.

Mondee Holdings Inc (MOND) faced working capital constraints, impacting its ability to fully capitalize on market opportunities.

The delay in refinancing affected the company's ability to fully utilize its credit limits, resulting in lower fintech revenue.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Congratulations on the refinancing. How much working capital does that free up for you, and what are your priorities for spending that working capital to reinvigorate growth?

A: (Jeff Houston, Senior Vice President) The refinancing will free up approximately $20 million in working capital, including a $15 million letter of credit and an additional $5 million in cash. The primary focus for this capital will be on our fintech solutions, which have the highest take rate and were most affected during the refinancing period.

Q: Can you provide more detail on your success in penetrating the hotel-only space?

A: (James Dullum, Chief Operating Officer) We are seeing good success in hotel penetration, bolstered by expertise from acquired companies. This includes not just pure hotel offerings but also packaged products, which carry higher take rates. We've improved agreements with hotels and added direct connections with major chains, significantly enhancing our hotel take rate, particularly in North America.

Q: How has the traction been for AI-related products, specifically ABI and the Infinity project?

A: (Prasad Gundumogula, CEO) ABI is providing good traction, though it currently accounts for less than 2% of our business. We are working on a second version to be delivered in Q4. The Infinity project is being deployed across various functions, including revenue management and CRM platforms, showing promising results such as a 5% reduction in sales and marketing expenses.

Q: Have you seen a skew towards consumer weakness contributing to decreased travel spend, and when do you expect ARPT to start expanding again?

A: (James Dullum, Chief Operating Officer) We expect the average transaction rate to stabilize and recover through the rest of the year. The biggest influence has been the expansion into lower-priced international markets. We anticipate ARPT to grow into the 60 to mid-60s range by 2025.

Q: With the revised guidance, what are the expectations for lower fintech revenue and market softness?

A: (James Dullum, Chief Operating Officer) Approximately 50% of the revised guidance is driven by lower fintech revenue and missed opportunities due to working capital constraints. The impact is expected to be felt in both Q2 and Q3.

Q: When expanding into new markets with lower rates, do these markets have the same offerings as established ones?

A: (Orestes Fintiklis, Executive Vice Chairman) Initially, we capture market share with lower-priced transactions and limited ancillary revenue. The strategy is to attach additional revenue streams, such as fintech and hotel products, to these transactions over time.

Q: What are you seeing in terms of competitive dynamics and marketing intensity?

A: (James Dullum, Chief Operating Officer) Our strategy is working well, and we are taking market share. We are well-positioned to capitalize on our platform's deployment internationally and our lead in AI integration, despite some headwinds from capital constraints.

Q: What are your expectations for airfares in the back half of the year and into 2025?

A: (Jeff Houston, Senior Vice President) We expect airfares to remain soft through the rest of the year and possibly into early next year. Airlines are using pricing as a strategy due to service issues and economic conditions. We anticipate a stabilization in airfares before they start to pick up in early 2025.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.