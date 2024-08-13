GRAIL Inc (GRAL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Revenue Growth Amidst Significant Net Loss

GRAIL Inc (GRAL) reports a 43% revenue increase but faces a substantial net loss due to goodwill and intangible impairments.

Author's Avatar
15 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $32 million, up $9.6 million or 43% compared to Q2 2023.
  • Total Revenue (First Half 2024): $58.7 million, an increase of 40% compared to the same period in 2023.
  • Screening Revenue: $28.2 million in Q2, up 41% compared to Q2 2023.
  • Development Service Revenue: $3.8 million in Q2.
  • Galleri Tests Sold: Approximately 35,200 tests in Q2.
  • Net Loss: $1.59 billion, an increase of 721% compared to Q2 2023.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit: $16 million, an increase of $6.4 million or 66% compared to Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Negative $139.4 million, an increased loss of $2.8 million or 2% compared to Q2 2023.
  • Cash Burn Guidance (Second Half 2024): Expected to decrease from $250 million to approximately $220 million.
  • Full-Year Burn Guidance (2025): Expected to be approximately $325 million.
  • 2024 US Galleri Revenue Growth Guidance: 30% to 50% growth over 2023.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 13, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Revenue for Q2 2024 was $32 million, up 43% compared to Q2 2023.
  • Total revenue for the first half of 2024 increased by 40% compared to the same period in 2023.
  • GRAIL's Galleri test has been prescribed by over 11,000 healthcare providers, with more than 215,000 tests sold.
  • Completion of final study visits for 140,000 participants in the NHS-Galleri study and enrollment of 35,000 participants in the PATHFINDER 2 study.
  • Corporate restructuring extends cash runway into 2028, providing greater financial flexibility.

Negative Points

  • Net loss for Q2 2024 was $1.59 billion, a 721% increase compared to Q2 2023.
  • Goodwill and intangible impairment of $1.42 billion significantly impacted financial results.
  • Increased general and administrative expenses related to legal and professional services and higher employee compensation.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024 was negative $139.4 million, representing an increased loss compared to Q2 2023.
  • Reductions in spend and headcount by approximately 30%, impacting various commercial and R&D activities.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What gives you confidence that the current level of investment is enough to commercialize the multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test?
A: Robert Ragusa, CEO: We've carefully reviewed our portfolio and focused on MCED, particularly FDA approval and broad reimbursement. We are confident that our resources are aligned to achieve these goals successfully. The changes primarily affect areas outside of MCED.

Q: How and when will the cost reductions be phased in, and what is the timeline for MRD and DAC investments to return?
A: Robert Ragusa, CEO: The cost reductions will be implemented immediately. We believe our methylation technology is well-suited for MRD and DAC, but we are pausing future developments in these areas to focus on MCED. No timeline has been set for reinvesting in MRD and DAC.

Q: Can you provide more details on where the largest cost savings will come from?
A: Robert Ragusa, CEO: Savings will come from a 30% reduction in headcount and planned requisitions, centralizing our CLIA lab, and reducing R&D in DAC and MRD programs. We are also streamlining our commercial efforts and reducing G&A expenses.

Q: What is the progress update on the Galleri 2.0 launch, and how confident are you in its performance?
A: Robert Ragusa, CEO: We have collected a lot of real-world data, which gives us confidence in the new version of the assay. We expect to complete our FDA filing in the first half of 2026 with data from our registrational studies, including bridging to the new version.

Q: For the REACH study, will the primary endpoint of reducing stage 4 cancers be sufficient for Medicare coverage following FDA clearance?
A: Joshua Ofman, President: The REACH study is a post-approval study with the FDA and will supplement our PMA data. Medicare coverage will depend on legislative authority and a national coverage analysis by CMS. We believe the data will be compelling for CMS to make a coverage determination.

Q: Can symptomatic patients still order the Galleri test with a prescription, and what is the rationale for pausing DAC investments?
A: Robert Ragusa, CEO: Symptomatic patients can still order the Galleri test with a prescription. We have paused DAC investments to focus on MCED, despite strong results from the SYMPLIFY study, due to the level of investment required to bring DAC to market.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.