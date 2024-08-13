Q1 2025 RSWM Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the RSWM Limited Q1-FY25 earnings conference call. We have with us today from the management, Mr. B.M. Sharma, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Nitin Tulyani, President and CFO; Mr. Rakesh Jain, General Manager Corporate Finance; Mr. Surender Gupta, VP Legal and Company Secretary. (Operator Instructions)



Before we proceed with this call, I would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone about the disclaimers related to this conference call. Today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature based on management's current beliefs and expectations. It must be viewed in conjunction with the risks that our business faces that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from what may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nitin Tulyani for his opening remarks. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Nitin Tulyani - RSWM Ltd. - President & CFO



Thank you for the introduction. Good evening to everyone, and