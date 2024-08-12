Release Date: August 12, 2024

Positive Points

VirTra Inc (VTSI, Financial) maintained exceptionally strong gross margins of 91%, demonstrating operational efficiencies.

Bookings increased by $3 million quarter-over-quarter, doubling since Q1, highlighting improved market conditions.

The company has strengthened its ability to secure federal grants, which are increasing and will provide essential funding for customers.

VirTra Inc (VTSI) announced the addition of Brandon Cox as Chief Technology Officer, bringing expertise in data analytics and system integration.

The launch of the V-XR platform is set to disrupt and improve professional training environments, enhancing soft skill training across various sectors.

Negative Points

Revenue decreased to $6.1 million from $10.3 million in the prior year period, primarily due to delays in federal funding.

Government revenue decreased to $5.3 million from $9.5 million in the prior year, attributed to delayed federal budget decisions.

International revenue was $0.6 million, a slight decrease from $0.7 million in 2023, due to long lead times in the international pipeline.

Net operating expense increased by 10% to $4.4 million, driven by investments in sales and marketing and strategic hiring.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $1.6 million from $2.6 million in the prior year period.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the bookings activity in Q2 and if you've seen this trend continue into Q3?

A: We are pleased with the bookings activity in the first month of Q3. While we can't make forward-looking statements, the trend appears positive.

Q: When do you expect the healthcare market engagements to transition from pilot programs to firm purchase orders?

A: Several of these engagements have already transitioned to firm purchase orders, as reflected in our bookings. The healthcare market is underserved and has specific training needs that VirTra is well-positioned to meet.

Q: Gross margins were exceptionally strong in Q2. How should we think about gross margins for the second half of the year?

A: We expect gross margins to come down from the Q2 level. The high margin in Q2 was due to a combination of favorable factors. We anticipate margins to be in the low 60s, but we are willing to sacrifice some margin to gain market share with the launch of V-XR.

Q: The inventory level set a new high in Q2 despite soft revenues. What does this indicate about near-term opportunities?

A: The increase in inventory is primarily due to labor costs moved to a work-in-progress account and purchases for the IVAS program and prototyping. This reflects our preparation for upcoming opportunities.

Q: Can you explain the significant decrease in accrued expenses and its impact on cash flow?

A: The decrease in accrued expenses is mainly due to tax provisions and efforts to reduce accounts payable at quarter-end. This impacted our cash flow, but it was a strategic decision to manage our financials effectively.

Q: How do you gauge the potential for reenergized growth once budget constraints improve?

A: The military and law enforcement markets have different dynamics. Military contracts are easier to predict due to centralized decision-making, while law enforcement funding is more fragmented. We are seeing some movement in federal contracts, which is a positive indicator for future growth.

