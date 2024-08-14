Chief Technology Officer Eric Gebhardt sold 7,422 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB, Financial) on August 14, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 22,411 shares of the company.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, commonly known as Wabtec Corporation, is a global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions, and value-added services for the freight and transit rail sectors. The company operates through two main segments: Freight and Transit.

Over the past year, Eric Gebhardt has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 7,422 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp were trading at $156.32 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $27.98 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 28.02, which is above both the industry median of 13.59 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is set at $130.09, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider activity and the current stock valuation metrics provide investors with a snapshot of recent market movements and the perceived value of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp's shares.

