MLP SE (WBO:MLP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Revenue and Strong Wealth Management Growth

MLP SE (WBO:MLP) reports an 8% increase in total revenue and significant gains in wealth management for the first half of 2024.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Total Revenue: EUR514 million, increased by 8% in the first half of 2024.
  • EBIT: EUR48.7 million for the first six months of 2024.
  • Revenue from Wealth Management: EUR240 million, increased by 26%.
  • Revenue from Life and Health Competence Field: EUR123 million.
  • Revenue from Property and Casualty Competence Field: Consistently high, specific figures not provided.
  • Revenue from Other Competence Field: Declined to EUR7 million.
  • Assets Under Management: EUR60.5 billion as of June 30, 2024.
  • Shareholders' Equity: Increased from EUR532 million to EUR570 million.
  • Regulatory Core Capital Ratio: 19.9% as of June 30, 2024.
  • Liquidity Coverage Ratio: 1,092% as of June 30, 2024.
  • Number of Family Clients: 583,600.
  • Number of Corporate and Institutional Clients: 27,800.
  • Number of Consultants: 2,018.
  • Gross Number of Newly Acquired Family Clients: 9,200.
  • EBIT Forecast for 2024: EUR75 million to EUR85 million, targeting the upper half of this range.
  • EBIT Target for 2025: EUR100 million to EUR110 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • MLP SE (WBO:MLP, Financial) set a new record for total revenue and EBIT in the first half of 2024.
  • Assets under management surpassed the EUR60 billion mark.
  • The company confirmed its EBIT forecast for 2024 and is targeting the upper half of the earnings corridor.
  • Significant revenue growth in the wealth management competence field, with a 26% increase to EUR240 million.
  • Strong balance sheet with shareholders' equity rising to EUR570 million and a regulatory core capital ratio of 19.9%.

Negative Points

  • Real estate development business negatively impacted earnings in the first half of the year.
  • Occupational pension provision is facing subdued demand due to the current economic situation.
  • Non-life insurance portfolio grew by 7%, but revenues only increased by 2.5%, indicating a potential margin mix issue.
  • Potential risks from geopolitical conflicts and lower-than-anticipated recovery of the real estate market could impact future earnings.
  • Goodwill impairment risk remains for the real estate development segment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide the specific amount of performance fees and the capital in and outflows going into assets under management? Also, what is the net liquidity figure?
A: The performance fees for the first half of the year were EUR9.2 million. Gross inflows were EUR2.4 billion, and outflows were EUR1.9 billion, leading to net inflows of around EUR0.5 billion plus a positive performance of EUR3 billion. The net liquidity figure as of June 30th is around EUR220 million. (Reinhard Loose, CFO)

Q: Regarding operating cash flow, do you expect a stable development for the remainder of the year, or do you foresee any negative swings from the banking business?
A: The cash flow depends on whether we invest more in the short-term or mid-term in the banking business. We expect to invest more in the mid-term in the banking business in the next months, which might influence the cash flow figures. (Reinhard Loose, CFO)

Q: What is your M&A strategy given the high net liquidity figure? Are valuations for industrial brokers still too high?
A: We are still open to M&A and are in discussions. However, valuations in the industrial broker segment are still relatively high, and we are not yet comfortable with the current valuations. (Reinhard Loose, CFO)

Q: Why did the non-life insurance portfolio grow more than the revenue?
A: This is due to a group of customers with relatively high rebates and small margin impact. We are in the process of adjusting these contracts, which explains the different developments in revenue and portfolio size. (Reinhard Loose, CFO)

Q: Can you provide more details on the EUR6 million positive valuation result related to Deutsche Mobion?
A: This is a one-off effect resulting from the restructuring of operations and refinancing of existing contracts, which led to a reduction in interest rates. (Reinhard Loose, CFO)

Q: What are your expectations for Deutsche Mobion's performance in the coming quarters?
A: We expect to reduce losses in the next quarters and see positive results in 2025. However, there is still a risk of goodwill impairment if the real estate sector does not improve. (Reinhard Loose, CFO)

Q: Will the financial home and consultant portal be open to non-MLP customers?
A: No, the financial home is exclusively open for MLP customers, and there are no plans to open it to others. (Reinhard Loose, CFO)

Q: Regarding the positive effect expected from Deutsche Mobion, will it come from increasing top line or decreasing costs?
A: The positive effect is expected to come from improving the top line. (Reinhard Loose, CFO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.