Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Cement Sales and Strong EBITDA Growth

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) reports significant gains in EBITDA and record cement sales, despite challenges in the energy segment.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • EBITDA: $2.6 billion, up 35% from Q1 2024.
  • EBITDA Margin: Increased from 19% to 23% in Q2 2024.
  • Cash: $26.6 billion at the end of June 2024.
  • Mining EBITDA: $1.6 million with a 48% margin, up 8.1 percentage points from Q1 2024.
  • Steel Sales Volume: Over 1.1 million tons, highest since Q2 2022.
  • Steel EBITDA: Increased by 40% in the segment.
  • Cement Sales: 3.6 million tons sold, a record for the period.
  • Cement Net Revenue: Grew 15%.
  • Cement EBITDA Margin: 28%, highest since acquiring LafargeHolcim.
  • Logistics EBITDA: Grew by 9.2% from the previous quarter.
  • CapEx: Increased by 69% from the beginning of the year.
  • Adjusted Cash Flow: Negative $1.2 million.
  • Leverage: Increased from 3.3x to 3.36x due to exchange rate impacts and dividend payments.
  • Steel Production: Slight reduction in slabs produced due to scheduled maintenance.
  • Mining Production: Highest volumes in company history during the dry period.
  • Mining Net Revenue: Increased by 19% despite a 5% reduction in realized prices.
  • Mining EBITDA Margin: 48%, up 8.1 percentage points from Q1 2024.
  • Cement Production: Record 3.6 million tons, 20% above Q1 2024.
  • Logistics Net Revenue: Expanded by 11%.
  • ESG Achievements: 12% reduction in accident frequency rate, 76% reduction in accident severity, and 8% reduction in CO2 emissions in steel and mining.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 13, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID, Financial) reported a significant increase in EBITDA, reaching $2.6 billion in Q2 2024, a 35% rise from Q1 2024.
  • The mining segment achieved its best performance since 2016, with a notable reduction in production costs from $25 per ton to $21.2 per ton.
  • The steel segment saw a recovery with sales volume exceeding 1.1 million tons, the highest since Q2 2022, and a 40% increase in EBITDA.
  • The cement segment reported record production and sales, with 3.6 million tons sold and a 28% EBITDA margin, the highest since acquiring LafargeHolcim.
  • The logistics segment experienced strong growth, with a 9.2% increase in EBITDA compared to the previous quarter, benefiting from positive seasonality and product diversification.

Negative Points

  • The energy segment underperformed due to extreme rainfall in Rio Grande do Sul, impacting overall results.
  • The company experienced a one-time increase in leverage, rising from 3.3 times to 3.36 times, primarily due to exchange rate impacts and dividend payments.
  • Working capital consumption and higher investment levels led to a negative adjusted cash flow of $1.2 million.
  • The steel segment's margins remain compressed despite improvements, indicating ongoing challenges in achieving optimal profitability.
  • Imports continue to pose a challenge, with import penetration reaching 22% in Q2 2024, affecting domestic market competitiveness.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide context on your steps and drivers to reduce leverage, especially considering ongoing negotiations and potential asset sales?
A: We are focused on reducing leverage through strong operational performance in iron ore and cement, and strategic actions like concluding transactions within 2024. We are cautious with acquisitions to avoid impacting consolidated leverage and are committed to deleveraging through cash generation and EBITDA improvements.

Q: Can you elaborate on the recovery in the steel segment and the impact of new quota systems and import levies?
A: We have seen a 9% growth in demand and a 7% increase in domestic sales. We are focusing on reducing discounts rather than increasing prices. The government measures are in the right direction but have limited impact. We expect a more significant impact in the third quarter.

Q: What is CSN's stance on the potential sale of shares in Usiminas?
A: We are within the period set by justice to sell these shares and are observing the ideal moment to monetize them. We are in compliance with the deadlines and continue internal discussions and with authorities.

Q: How do you foresee the cost and margin dynamics for steel in the coming quarters?
A: We are focusing on operational efficiency and reducing costs. We aim to reach a slab cost of 3,000-3,200 BRLs, though it may not be achievable this year. We are also working on improving our product mix and margins.

Q: What are your expectations for leverage reduction, considering the current EBITDA and market conditions?
A: We aim to reach a leverage of 2.5x by the end of the year. The timeline for achieving 1-2x leverage depends on the steel market and iron ore prices. We are focused on operational improvements and strategic actions to support deleveraging.

Q: Are there any plans for IPOs of specific divisions to aid in deleveraging?
A: Yes, we intend to list other companies, starting with the cement area. The timing depends on market conditions and ongoing M&A processes. Logistics and energy assets are also potential candidates for future IPOs.

Q: How do you plan to balance domestic and export sales in the steel segment, given the current market conditions?
A: Export opportunities are limited due to global market conditions. We are focusing on strengthening the domestic market and improving margins by reducing exports and increasing sales of higher value-added products domestically.

Q: Can you provide more details on the successful commercial strategy in the cement segment and the potential for further synergies?
A: We have achieved more than 100% of the synergies from the LafargeHolcim acquisition and continue to optimize logistics and operational efficiency. We aim to reach EBITDA margins above 30% by continuing to reduce costs and improve our commercial strategy.

Q: What is the status of your negotiations with InterCement, and are you still under an exclusivity agreement?
A: We no longer have exclusivity with InterCement but continue to engage in discussions. The lack of exclusivity does not hinder ongoing negotiations.

Q: How do you plan to reach your leverage target of 2.5x, considering the lower iron ore prices and the importance of the mining division?
A: We are focused on operational improvements in the steel segment and strategic actions like asset sales and capital recycling. Despite lower iron ore prices, we aim to achieve our deleveraging goals through enhanced operational performance and strategic initiatives.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.