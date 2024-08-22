Warren Buffett's Strategic Moves: A Deep Dive into Berkshire Hathaway's Latest 13F Filing

Highlighting Key Adjustments and the Impact on Apple Inc.

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), often referred to as "The Oracle of Omaha," is a towering figure in the world of investing. As the Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has transformed a modest textile company into a powerhouse conglomerate through disciplined, value-focused investment strategies. His approach, deeply rooted in the principles taught by Benjamin Graham, seeks to invest in understandable, well-managed companies at attractive prices. The latest 13F filing for the second quarter of 2024 offers a window into Buffett's strategic maneuvers during a dynamic market period.

Significant Increases in Holdings

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) has strategically increased his stakes in several companies. Noteworthy among these is Chubb Ltd (CB, Financial), where Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway added approximately 5,823,840 shares, bringing the total to 25,923,840 shares. This adjustment marks a substantial 28.97% increase in share count, reflecting a 0.46% impact on the current portfolio, with a total value of $6,717,644,660. Another significant increase was in Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK, Financial), with an additional 22,277,997 shares, resulting in a 51.56% increase in share count and a portfolio value of $1,945,597,620.

Complete Exit from HP Inc.

In a notable strategic shift, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) completely liquidated Berkshire Hathaway's position in HP Inc (HPQ, Financial), selling all 22,852,715 shares. This move resulted in a -0.2% impact on the portfolio, signaling a significant reallocation of resources.

Reductions in Key Positions

Buffett's recent portfolio adjustments include significant reductions. The most impactful was the reduction in Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial), where Berkshire Hathaway cut its holdings by 116,191,550 shares, resulting in a -12.83% decrease in shares and a -6.36% impact on the portfolio. During the quarter, Apple's stock traded at an average price of $181.83, with an 18.56% return over the past three months and a 17.14% year-to-date increase. Another major reduction was in Paramount Global (PARA, Financial), with a staggering 88.11% reduction in shares, impacting the portfolio by -0.24%.

Portfolio Overview and Sector Allocation

As of the second quarter of 2024, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 41 stocks. The top holdings included 30.09% in Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial), 14.67% in Bank of America Corp (BAC, Financial), 12.54% in American Express Co (AXP, Financial), 9.09% in Coca-Cola Co (KO, Financial), and 6.63% in Chevron Corp (CVX, Financial). The investments are predominantly concentrated in eight industries: Financial Services, Technology, Consumer Defensive, Energy, Communication Services, Healthcare, Consumer Cyclical, and Industrials.

This detailed analysis of Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s latest 13F filing underscores his ongoing commitment to a disciplined investment strategy, even as he makes significant adjustments to Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. Each move, whether an increase, decrease, or divestment, reflects a strategic decision aimed at optimizing the conglomerate's vast portfolio in response to shifting market dynamics.

