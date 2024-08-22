Tapestry Shows Resilience Despite Macro Challenges in Q4 Earnings

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Tapestry (TPR +5%) is experiencing a positive surge following its Q4 (June) earnings report. Known for its luxury accessories, Tapestry's flagship brand is Coach, alongside other luxury brands like Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman.

  • Upside EPS reported, albeit smaller than the last two quarters. Revenue dropped 1.8% year-over-year to $1.59 billion, aligning with expectations. Tapestry lowered its FY25 EPS guidance due to the suspension of share repurchase activity amid the proposed acquisition of Capri Holdings (CPRI, Financial) and an estimated $0.20 currency headwind.
  • North America accounts for 65% of FY24 revenue. Despite this, Tapestry is significantly impacted by FX due to its 35% international sales. On a constant currency basis, Tapestry would have shown +1% revenue growth.
  • Q4 sales were driven by international growth, with notable increases: +26% constant currency (CC) in Europe, +12% CC in Other Asia (including Malaysia, Australia, and Korea), and +2% CC in Japan.
  • The recovery in China has been slower than expected, with Q4 sales declining -10% CC. China is Tapestry's second-largest market, comprising 15% of FY24 revenue. Revenue in Greater China declined as expected, following a 50% growth in the previous year. North American sales also fell by 1% due to a challenging consumer environment.
  • An update on the acquisition of Capri Holdings, which owns Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors: The FTC filed a lawsuit in April 2024 to block the acquisition. Tapestry aims to close the deal within the 2024 calendar year.

Investor sentiment appears positive as Tapestry closed out FY24. While not an extraordinary quarter, the company showed strong sales growth outside of North America and China. Given the macroeconomic challenges, these results have been well-received by investors.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.