Craig Mckasson, Chief Financial Officer of Premier Inc (PINC, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares in the company on August 14, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 278,110 shares of Premier Inc.

Premier Inc, a healthcare improvement company, unites an alliance of approximately 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

Over the past year, Craig Mckasson has sold a total of 40,000 shares of Premier Inc and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Premier Inc shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 11 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the recent transaction, shares of Premier Inc were trading at $20, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.10 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 31.28, which is above both the industry median of 23.74 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Premier Inc is estimated at $31.05 per share, which suggests that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.64. This valuation indicates a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" status.

1824174374765359104.png

1824174532626378752.png

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

Investors and stakeholders in Premier Inc may consider monitoring insider transactions and broader market valuations to inform their investment decisions, especially in light of the recent insider selling activity and the current valuation metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

