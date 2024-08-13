Aug 13, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT
Aug 13, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Lijun Guo
WH Group Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
* Hongwei Wan
WH Group Ltd - Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board
* Shane Smith
Smithfield Foods Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer
* Mark Hall
Smithfield Foods Inc - Chief Financial Officer
Lijun Guo - WH Group Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Good evening, everyone. Now, I'm going to walk you through our performance in the first half of 2024. In the first half of 2024, the total packaged meats sold was 1.5 million metric tons, 6% lower than last year. Porks sold on volume, was 1.8 million metric tons, 10% lower than last year. The total revenue was $12.29 billion, 6.3% lower than last year. EBITDA was $1.47 billion, 37.8% higher than last year.
Operating profit, $1.14 billion, 78% higher than last year. Profit before tax, $1.40 Billion, which is 70% higher than last
Half Year 2024 WH Group Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 13, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT
