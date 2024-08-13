Half Year 2024 WH Group Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 13, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Lijun Guo

WH Group Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

* Hongwei Wan

WH Group Ltd - Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board

* Shane Smith

Smithfield Foods Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer

* Mark Hall

Smithfield Foods Inc - Chief Financial Officer



=====================

Lijun Guo - WH Group Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good evening, everyone. Now, I'm going to walk you through our performance in the first half of 2024. In the first half of 2024, the total packaged meats sold was 1.5 million metric tons, 6% lower than last year. Porks sold on volume, was 1.8 million metric tons, 10% lower than last year. The total revenue was $12.29 billion, 6.3% lower than last year. EBITDA was $1.47 billion, 37.8% higher than last year.



Operating profit, $1.14 billion, 78% higher than last year. Profit before tax, $1.40 Billion, which is 70% higher than last