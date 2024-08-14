Aug 14, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to today's presentation. My name is Noah Alexander, young virtual, that moderator here, Landmark Financial Communications. On behalf of our team, we want to thank everyone for joining us today for the pro fees labs Second Quarter 2020 for results, proceeds of trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol PRPH. presenting today is Ted carcass, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. But that being said, I will now hand the floor over to Ted.



Ted Karkus - Prophase Labs Inc - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer



I really appreciate everybody joining today with appropriate Club's second quarter earnings release and review for our shareholders. Of course, I always have to start with the forward looking statements, except for the historical information contained herein, This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our strategy, plans, objectives and initiatives, including our plans to grow in our subsidiaries