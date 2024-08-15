Coherent Corp (COHR) Q4 FY2024 Earnings: Revenue Beats Estimates at $1.314 Billion, GAAP EPS at $(0.52)

Revenue and Earnings Beat Expectations Amid AI-Driven Growth

Summary
  • Revenue: $1.314 billion for Q4 FY2024, surpassing analyst estimates of $1.276 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: Net loss of $(0.52) per diluted share for Q4 FY2024.
  • Annual Revenue: $4.708 billion for FY2024, slightly above the annual estimate of $4.670 billion.
  • Annual GAAP EPS: Net loss of $(1.84) per diluted share for FY2024.
  • Gross Margin: GAAP gross margin improved to 32.9% in Q4 FY2024, up from 30.3% in Q3 FY2024.
  • Operating Income: $63 million in Q4 FY2024, a significant increase from $22 million in Q3 FY2024.
  • Net Debt: Reduced to $3.244 billion in Q4 FY2024 from $3.335 billion in Q3 FY2024.
On August 15, 2024, Coherent Corp (COHR, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2024. Coherent Corp, a leading manufacturer of engineered materials and optoelectronic components, operates in two segments: Photonic Solutions and Compound Semiconductors.

Performance Overview

Coherent Corp reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.314 billion, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.276 billion. The GAAP net loss per diluted share was $(0.52), while non-GAAP net income per diluted share stood at $0.61, significantly outperforming the estimated income of $0.29 per share. For the full fiscal year, the company achieved revenue of $4.708 billion, slightly above the annual estimate of $4.670 billion, with a GAAP net loss of $(1.84) per diluted share and non-GAAP net income of $1.67 per diluted share.

Key Financial Achievements

Coherent Corp's fourth-quarter revenue increased by 8.7% sequentially and 9.1% year-over-year, driven primarily by ongoing AI-related strength in the Datacom transceiver business. The GAAP gross margin improved to 32.9%, up from 30.3% in the previous quarter, while the non-GAAP gross margin rose to 37.2% from 35.8%.

Rich Martucci, Interim CFO, commented, "Our strong sequential revenue growth together with a GAAP gross margin improvement of 255 basis points and non-GAAP gross margin improvement of 145 basis points drove a sequential increase in GAAP and non-GAAP operating margin."

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q4 FY23
Revenue $1,314 million $1,209 million $1,205 million
GAAP Gross Margin 32.9% 30.3% 28.5%
Non-GAAP Gross Margin 37.2% 35.8% 35.9%
GAAP Net Loss $(48) million $(13) million $(178) million
Non-GAAP Net Income $127 million $113 million $95 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Coherent Corp ended the fourth quarter with $926 million in cash and $4.170 billion in gross debt, resulting in a net debt position of $3.244 billion. The company generated $162 million in operating cash flow and incurred $100 million in capital expenditures during the quarter.

Analysis and Outlook

Coherent Corp's robust performance in the fourth quarter, particularly in the AI-driven Datacom transceiver segment, underscores the company's potential for growth in emerging technologies. The improvement in both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins reflects effective cost management and operational efficiencies. However, the company faces challenges, including a significant net debt position and the need to sustain revenue growth amid competitive pressures.

For more detailed insights and the complete financial tables, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Coherent Corp for further details.

