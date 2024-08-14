On August 14, 2024, David Fisher, CEO of Enova International Inc (ENVA, Financial), executed a sale of 15,000 shares of the company at a price of $79.85 per share. This transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail here. Following this sale, the insider now owns 443,239 shares of the company.

Enova International Inc operates as a financial technology and analytics company that provides online financial services. The company offers loans and financing options to consumers and small businesses who might not have access to traditional forms of credit.

Over the past year, David Fisher has sold a total of 65,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend where there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year at Enova International Inc.

The shares of Enova International Inc were trading at $79.85 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.17 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 13.40, which is lower than the industry median of 14.265.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Enova International Inc is $74.45 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation perspectives. The transaction details and the company's valuation metrics provide a snapshot of Enova International Inc's current financial position and market perception.

