Q1 2025 Hindalco Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Hindalco Industries financial year 2025 first quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



This conference call is being recorded and the conference call over to Mr. Subir Sen, Head of Investor Relations at Hindalco. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Subir Sen - Hindalco Industries Ltd - Head - Investor relations



Thank you, and a very good afternoon or morning, everyone. On behalf of Hindalco Industries, I welcome you all to the earnings call for the first quarter of FY 2025. In this call, we will refer to the Q1 FY 2025 investor presentation available on our Company's website. Some of the information on this call may be forward-looking in nature and is covered by the Safe Harbor language on slide number two of the presentation.



In this presentation, we have covered the key highlights of our consolidated performance for the first quarter of the financial year 2025 versus the corresponding period of the previous year. A segment-wise comparative financial analysis of Novelis, Indian