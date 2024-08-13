Q2 2024 Surgepays Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to SurgePays second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Doug Lane, Investor Relations at SurgePays. Doug, you may begin.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the SurgePays Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. Today's date is August 13, 2024, and on the call today from SurgePays are Brian Cox, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tony Evers, Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements as they are defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.



For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please see SurgePays most recent filings with the SEC. All