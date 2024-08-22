Frank Colletti, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of N-able Inc (NABL, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company on August 13, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 443,475 shares of N-able Inc.

N-able Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers, enabling them to support digital transformation and cloud adoption among small and medium-sized enterprises. The company's offerings facilitate comprehensive IT service management, including remote monitoring and management solutions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 33,333 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of N-able Inc were trading at $12.86, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.36 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 74.94, which is above the industry median of 25.285.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of N-able Inc is estimated at $14.31 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and potential future stock performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.