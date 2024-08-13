Hindalco Industries Ltd (BOM:500440) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong EBITDA Growth and Record Copper Performance

Hindalco Industries Ltd (BOM:500440) reports significant year-on-year gains in EBITDA and net profit, with notable achievements in the copper business.

Summary
  • Consolidated Business Segment EBITDA: Up 42% year on year at INR8,578 crores.
  • Overall Reported EBITDA: Up 31% year on year at INR7,992 crores.
  • Consolidated Net Profit After Tax: Up 25% year on year at INR3,074 crores.
  • Hindalco India Business EBITDA: Up 55% year on year at INR3,840 crores.
  • Hindalco India Business Net Profit After Tax: Up 102% year on year at INR1,957 crores.
  • Consolidated Net Debt: INR35,530 crores.
  • Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio: 1.24 at the end of June 2024.
  • Novelis Shipments: 951 Kt, up 8% year on year.
  • Novelis Quarterly EBITDA: $500 million, up 19% year on year.
  • Novelis EBITDA per Ton: $525, up 10% year on year.
  • Indian Aluminum Business EBITDA: Up 81% year on year at INR3,493 crores.
  • Indian Aluminum EBITDA per Ton: INR1,273, up 84% year on year.
  • Indian Aluminum EBITDA Margins: 40%.
  • Downstream Aluminum Shipments: Up 18% year on year at 96 Kt.
  • Downstream Aluminum EBITDA: Down 19% year on year at INR110 crores.
  • Downstream Aluminum EBITDA per Ton: $138 per ton, down 32% year on year.
  • Copper Business EBITDA: All-time high of INR805 crores, up 52% year on year.
  • Copper Business Metal Shipments: 109 Kt, up 1% year on year.
Release Date: August 13, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Hindalco Industries Ltd (BOM:500440, Financial) achieved a 42% year-on-year increase in consolidated business segment EBITDA, reaching INR8,578 crores.
  • The company reported a 31% year-on-year rise in overall EBITDA, amounting to INR7,992 crores.
  • The copper business delivered its best-ever performance with an all-time high quarterly EBITDA of INR805 crores, up 52% year on year.
  • Hindalco Industries Ltd (BOM:500440) has made significant progress in sustainability, achieving 97% recycling and reuse of total waste generated.
  • The company maintains a strong balance sheet with a net debt to EBITDA ratio well below two times, at 1.24 as of June 2024.

Negative Points

  • The company experienced a 4% year-on-year decline in upstream aluminum shipments.
  • There was a recorded fatality of a contract worker in the Indian operations during the quarter.
  • Downstream aluminum EBITDA was down 19% year on year, impacted by an unfavorable product mix and lower realization.
  • The Novelis Europe plant in Sierre, Switzerland, faced significant flooding, halting production since June 30th.
  • The company anticipates flat to a 1% increase in costs for Q2 due to higher spot auction prices of coal and increased caustic prices.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you guide us on the expected movement of various cost items for the aluminum business in the next quarter?
A: On a consumption basis, costs for Q1 compared to Q4 were down by 2%, mainly due to reduced coal and carbon costs. For Q2 versus Q1, costs are expected to be flat to 1% up due to seasonal increases in spot auction prices of coal and caustic prices.

Q: What is the mix of e-auction and linkage coal, and is there potential for further cost reduction from coal?
A: Currently, we have about 48% linkage and 49-50% e-auction. This mix is unlikely to change significantly in the coming year. Significant cost reduction is expected when our own Chakla mine starts operations.

Q: Can you elaborate on the upstream projects in the aluminum division and the expected CapEx for FY 25?
A: We are focusing on alumina expansion in Orissa, a new copper smelter, and the 180 pots expansion in aluminum. Each project is estimated to cost around INR8,000 crores. These projects will be executed based on statutory clearances and practical execution timelines.

Q: What prompted the strong performance in the copper division, and what should be the sustainable EBITDA number going forward?
A: The strong performance is due to increased sales of copper rods and better market realization. The baseline EBITDA for copper is expected to be around INR600 crores, with some fluctuations due to derivative accounting.

Q: What is the expected steady-state profitability for the downstream aluminum business?
A: Once fully commissioned, the downstream aluminum business is expected to achieve an EBITDA of around $200 per tonne.

Q: Can you provide an update on the commissioning of coal blocks?
A: We are working through the process of obtaining Stage 1 and Stage 2 forest clearances and other necessary approvals. The process is challenging, but we are actively seeking assistance from the ministry to expedite it.

Q: What is the total bauxite requirement, and how will it be sourced?
A: We are long in alumina by nearly 800,000 tonnes. We source 10-12% of our bauxite from Jharkhand and the rest from Odisha. We have signed an MOU with OMC for bauxite supply for our new alumina refinery project.

Q: What are the timelines for the alumina and copper smelter projects?
A: The alumina project will take 24-26 months from the point of breaking ground, which is expected soon. The copper smelter project is still under evaluation, and any such project typically takes a minimum of 36 months to complete.

Q: How will the company approach CapEx for these projects?
A: Execution risk and obtaining clearances are significant factors. Projects will likely not happen simultaneously due to these constraints. Financially, we are well-positioned with strong cash flows and treasury reserves to support the CapEx without stressing the balance sheet.

Q: What is the current status of the copper recycling project?
A: The public hearing for the copper recycling project was successfully concluded, and we expect to break ground by October. The project will have a capacity of 50 Kt and is located near our existing smelter in Dahej.

