Glass House Brands Inc (GLASF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Revenue and Strategic Adjustments

Glass House Brands Inc (GLASF) achieves record quarterly revenue and outlines strategic plans amid market challenges.

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image
  • Consolidated Revenue: $54 million, record quarterly high.
  • Consolidated Gross Profit: $29 million, 53% of net revenue.
  • Wholesale Biomass Revenue: $39 million, record quarterly high.
  • Retail Revenue: $11 million, record quarterly high.
  • Biomass Production: Over 149,000 pounds.
  • Biomass Sales: Over 137,000 pounds.
  • Wholesale Biomass Gross Profit: $23 million.
  • General and Administrative Expenses: $17.4 million, up 33% year-over-year.
  • Sales and Marketing Expenses: $0.68 million, down from $1 million last year.
  • Professional Fees: $1.9 million, down from $3.7 million in Q1 2024.
  • Depreciation and Amortization: $3.7 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $12.4 million, record high.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $8.9 million.
  • Cash Balance: Ended Q2 with $25.9 million.
  • CapEx: $3.9 million in Q2.
  • Wholesale Biomass Average Selling Price: $283 per pound.
  • Wholesale Biomass Cost per Pound: $148 per pound.
  • Retail Revenue: $10.9 million in Q2.
  • Retail Gross Margin: 47% in Q2.
  • CPG Revenue: $4 million, gross margin of 22%.
  • Q3 2024 Revenue Guidance: $65 million to $67 million.
  • Q3 2024 Biomass Production Guidance: 185,000 to 195,000 pounds.
  • Q3 2024 Average Selling Price Guidance: $280 to $285 per pound.
  • Q3 2024 Cost of Production Guidance: $120 per pound.
  • Q3 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $18 million to $20 million.
  • Q3 2024 Operating Cash Flow Guidance: $18 million to $20 million.
  • FY 2024 Revenue Guidance: Revised to $205 million to $210 million.
  • FY 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: Revised to $40 million to $45 million.
  • FY 2024 Operating Cash Flow Guidance: Revised to low $30 million range.
  • FY 2024 Wholesale Biomass Production Guidance: Revised to 575,000 to 585,000 pounds.
  • FY 2024 Wholesale Biomass Average Selling Price Guidance: Revised to $2.75 to $2.80 per pound.

Release Date: August 13, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Glass House Brands Inc (GLASF, Financial) achieved record quarterly highs in consolidated revenue ($54 million), consolidated gross profit ($29 million), and wholesale biomass revenue ($39 million).
  • The company won multiple awards at the California State Fair Cannabis Awards, highlighting the exceptional quality of their products.
  • Greenhouse 5 outperformed expectations in terms of quantity and quality, becoming the company's most efficient greenhouse.
  • The Allswell brand has driven significant growth in retail dispensary revenues, becoming a top three flower brand by units sold in California.
  • Glass House Brands Inc (GLASF) has integrated cutting-edge photo optical sorters into their production process, increasing throughput and improving sorting accuracy.

Negative Points

  • The average selling price for wholesale biomass decreased to $283 per pound, below the guidance of $330 to $335 per pound.
  • General and administrative expenses increased by 33% year-over-year, primarily due to bonus approvals and increased wholesale cannabis sales taxes.
  • The company revised its full-year revenue guidance down to $205 million to $210 million from the previous $215 million to $220 million due to the current wholesale biomass pricing environment.
  • Retail gross margin decreased to 47% in Q2 from 53% in Q1, partly due to the strategic pricing plan implemented earlier in the year.
  • The company faces ongoing legal challenges, including an appeal in the catalyst lawsuit that was dismissed in June 2024.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How far along are you in discussions with distributors for hemp-derived cannabis, and are you concerned about potential legislation closing the loophole allowing hemp-derived cannabis in the market?
A: We are in the early stages of discussions and have been monitoring potential legislative changes. While there is a risk of regulatory changes, our cultivation expertise is fully applicable to both hemp-derived and traditional cannabis, allowing us to pivot as needed. (Kyle Kazan, CEO; Mark Vendetti, CFO)

Q: What are the modifications planned for Greenhouse 5, and will they require significant capital investment?
A: The modifications are intermediate in nature, such as adjusting gutter spacing and adding shade screens. These changes are more about labor and minor capital expenditures rather than major retrofits, and they will be implemented opportunistically without halting production. (Kyle Kazan, CEO)

Q: Can you provide insights into the lower-than-expected pricing for cannabis and what might stabilize or increase prices in the future?
A: Pricing declined earlier and more drastically than expected, possibly due to expiring licenses and market overlap with hemp-derived cannabis. While we can't control pricing cycles, we focus on reducing costs and improving efficiency, which positions us well for long-term success. (Graham Farrar, President)

Q: What is the cost and timing for converting Greenhouse 2, and how does supplemental lighting play into your long-term strategy?
A: Greenhouse 2 will require more extensive retrofitting due to its age, including potential upgrades to lighting systems. Supplemental lighting helps increase output and quality, and reduces seasonal fluctuations, making it a valuable investment. (Graham Farrar, President)

Q: How is the Allswell $9.99 out-the-door pricing strategy impacting your retail stores and plans for expansion to third-party retailers?
A: The strategy has significantly increased store traffic and sales, making Allswell a top-selling brand. However, we are focusing on implementing this pricing in our own stores rather than expanding it to all third-party retailers. (Kyle Kazan, CEO)

Q: How has the Allswell strategy affected average basket size and overall sales in your stores?
A: While average transaction values have slightly decreased, the increase in store traffic has more than compensated, making Allswell our largest unit driver. The brand is also performing well outside our stores. (Mark Vendetti, CFO)

Q: What are the potential benefits and challenges of entering the hemp-derived cannabis market?
A: The hemp market offers lower regulatory burdens, the ability to use credit cards, and direct-to-consumer opportunities, potentially leading to higher gross margins. However, we are carefully evaluating the market and regulatory landscape before making a final decision. (Graham Farrar, President; Kyle Kazan, CEO)

Q: What is the estimated size of the hemp-derived cannabis market?
A: Estimates suggest the market could be as large as $28 billion, potentially surpassing the licensed cannabis market. The market is growing quickly, especially in states like Texas, Florida, and New York, which allow hemp-derived products. (Graham Farrar, President)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.