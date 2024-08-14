Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Revenue Stagnation Amid Strategic Advancements

Despite flat revenue, Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) shows promise with new partnerships and strategic deployments.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $500,000 for Q2 2024, same as Q1 2024, down $600,000 from Q2 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: $6.5 million for Q2 2024, $1.5 million decrease from Q2 2023, $0.5 million increase sequentially.
  • Net Loss: $5.4 million for Q2 2024, $26 million reduction from Q2 2023, $4.9 million increase sequentially.
  • Adjusted Net Loss: $8.9 million for Q2 2024, compared to $7.4 million in Q1 2024 and $6.8 million in Q2 2023.
  • G&A Costs: $3.2 million for Q2 2024, $2.3 million decrease from Q2 2023, $0.2 million decrease sequentially.
  • Cash: $8.1 million at the end of Q2 2024, compared to $0.7 million at the end of 2023.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT, Financial) successfully completed Phase 1 for the largest South American deepwater operator and received payment.
  • The company is planning to deploy the Aquanaut Mark 2 vehicle in the Gulf of Mexico, which is expected to generate revenue.
  • Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) has partnered with Florida Atlantic University to test and develop the Aquanaut system, enhancing its commercial application.
  • The company completed a 36:1 reverse split, bringing its stock price over the $1 minimum bid price required by NASDAQ.
  • Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) raised $9.5 million through its at-the-market facility in the second quarter, significantly improving its cash position.

Negative Points

  • Revenue for the second quarter was $500,000, which is the same as the first quarter of 2024 and down $600,000 from the same period last year.
  • Operating expenses for the second quarter were $6.5 million, resulting in a net loss of $5.4 million for the quarter.
  • The company is still working to meet NASDAQ's market capitalization requirement and has engaged advisers for assistance.
  • Adjusted net loss for the first quarter was $8.9 million, an increase from $7.4 million in the prior quarter and $6.8 million in the same period last year.
  • Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) is facing challenges in securing defense contracts, with ongoing negotiations but no concrete agreements yet.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What's the current market cap and the number of outstanding shares total that would be available to float to the public and then those held inside?
A: (Nicholas Bigney, General Counsel) We have roughly about 4.6 million shares in the market, with a market cap of approximately $11 million. On a fully diluted basis, the market cap is closer to $40 million to $50 million, depending on the share price.

Q: Does that meet the NASDAQ requirement?
A: (Nicholas Bigney, General Counsel) We're working with NASDAQ on that. They will look at certain criteria, but we believe we have a path forward.

Q: Could you provide more color on the revenue model for the AUVs, specifically the daily rate and deployment schedule?
A: (John Gibson, CEO) The daily rate for AUVs ranges from $25,000 to $75,000, which includes all costs such as consumables and vessel expenses. We model around 200 days of work per year, accounting for weather and other factors. International rates are higher but margins remain similar.

Q: What is the status of the vehicle being tested at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) and its deployment schedule?
A: (John Gibson, CEO) Vehicle 2, currently at FAU, will return to the Gulf of Mexico this month. Vehicle 1 will replace it at FAU for testing in Q4. We aim to have Vehicle 1 ready for revenue generation next year and will start assembling Vehicle 3 in Q1 2025.

Q: How is toolKITT expected to generate revenue as it gets adopted and rolled out?
A: (John Gibson, CEO) toolKITT is crucial for our operations and is expected to be a core revenue driver. We are in discussions with ROV companies for deploying toolKITT on their systems. The software offers higher margins and faster deployment compared to physical vehicles.

Q: Are there any updates on the defense contract bid with the Marines through the DIU program?
A: (John Gibson, CEO) We are actively negotiating a potential defense contract. While we can't provide specific details until it's finalized, we are very interested in defense work and believe we will have updates soon.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.