Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Takeaways and Future Outlook

Discover the significant achievements and challenges faced by Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) in Q2 2024, along with insights into their strategic initiatives and future growth potential.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Flat sequentially with $1.8 million in expected revenues deferred due to delayed advertiser launch dates.
  • Margins: Forward margins on most programs at 50% with lower margin proposals accepted by exception.
  • Operating Expenses: Decreased by 25% in Q2 pro forma operating expenses relative to the same quarter prior year.
  • Operating Losses: Decreased by 23% relative to the same quarter prior year.
  • Headcount: Reduced by approximately 15% compared to last year.
  • Dedicated Build Revenues: Increased by 3x since the acquisition of Melon Studios.
  • Store Performance: Skechers store within Roblox's Liftopia Mall generated 3.4 million visits, 4 million try-ons, and nearly 45 million impressions in 5 weeks.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE, Financial) reported a 25% decrease in Q2 pro forma operating expenses and a 23% decrease in operating losses compared to the same quarter last year.
  • The company has seen a 3x increase in dedicated build revenues since acquiring Melon Studios.
  • Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) has established strong partnerships with major global brands such as Visa, Google, and Universal Pictures, leading to significant immersive experiences.
  • The company has a robust pipeline featuring 51 repeat customers and 68 new brand entrants, indicating strong future revenue potential.
  • Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) is focusing on productization, which is expected to improve margins and reduce costs for new brand entrants.

Negative Points

  • Top line revenues were flat sequentially, with approximately $1.8 million in expected revenues deferred due to delayed advertiser launch dates.
  • The company is operating with approximately 15% less headcount than last year, which may impact its ability to scale quickly.
  • Prolonged inflation and softening consumer spend have created macroeconomic challenges, affecting ad sales.
  • There is a significant learning curve for new sellers, which has led to a temporary loss of momentum in Q2.
  • Despite the positive outlook, the company has yet to achieve its first profitable quarter, which is targeted for Q4 of this year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Of the $1.8 million of revenue deferred to Q3, has that program started now in the third quarter?
A: Yes. These programs should have launched in Q2 but now have Q3 launch dates, extending some into Q4. We have about $2.2 million in total revenues deferred, with $1.8 million impacting Q3 revenues.

Q: Can you give more color on the Meta-Stadiums partnership and its benefits?
A: The partnership allows us to create dedicated events off-platform, like a Bebe Rexha concert, driving people to a dedicated URL. Meta-Stadiums controls part of the economy, getting a rev share from virtual goods sold. We will participate in consumer monetization and data, enhancing our offerings.

Q: How much of the revenue growth in '25 and '26 can the current cost infrastructure support?
A: Productization is key to scaling without proportionally increasing costs. While costs will rise with significant revenue growth, the ratio of revenue to cost will improve. We are hyper-focused on profitability and cost control.

Q: Of the 68 new customers in the pipeline, how many are from internal sales versus agency relationships?
A: Historically, 80% came from agencies and 20% from direct relationships. We are improving this ratio, with more direct relationships with brands like Chipotle and Google, leading to quicker conversions and larger repeat programs.

Q: Can you give more color on the delayed advertiser launch dates? Are they dialing back spend or preparing for a higher ROI holiday season?
A: The delays are not due to budget cuts but rather internal preparations and creative excitement. Advertisers are keen on getting their campaigns right, especially for meaningful programs like Google's Internet literacy initiative.

Q: Can you provide additional color on the sales force and its scope?
A: We have 8 sellers, with additional support from senior leaders. Recent reorganization aimed to reduce the learning curve for new sellers, bringing in experienced leaders to drive big deals and improve sales efficiency.

Q: What's the growth in spend from repeat customers year-over-year?
A: Repeat customers are generally spending more. For example, Chipotle has three new engagements this year compared to two over the past two years. The goal is to move from one-time campaigns to persistent, always-on strategies.

Q: Can you talk more about the opportunity in data analytics over the long term?
A: Currently, we offer advanced analytics and reporting for brands. The partnership with Meta-Stadiums will enhance our consumer monetization and data capabilities, allowing us to build direct relationships with consumers and capture more data.

Q: Have new customers started coming from the Roblox program?
A: Yes, Roblox has recommended us for several educational programs, funding deals for us to launch education campaigns. Our product approach, like pop-ups, accelerates brand entry into immersive experiences, making us a preferred partner.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.